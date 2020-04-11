Colorado Real Estate Division prohibits in-person home displays

A debate has broken out within the real estate community about whether agents should be out and about showing houses to potential buyers or taking refuge in place during the new cornavirus outbreak.

The Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies resolved the problem Thursday.

"Encouraging members of the public to participate in non-essential travel and / or requiring residents to leave their residences in order to view real estate unnecessarily compromises public health by expanding public exposure," said the Division of Real Estate in a post on your website.

Not all states viewed buying and selling a home as a critical activity, but Colorado did so under an executive order that Governor Jared Polis issued on March 26. Open houses were banned, as large numbers of unrelated people could gather in a confined space. But exhibitions with adequate security measures, such as social distancing, were allowed.

Showing a home in person is no longer considered a critical activity.

If a purchase is already under contract, then that activity is considered essential and can move forward under the new state order. Appraisers and home inspectors can get around and do their jobs. And buyers and their agents are allowed to take a final tour.

“The elements that are fundamental to the real estate transaction are considered essential to support market activity. However, you should avoid showing property or holding an open house in person during the COVID-19 pandemic, as it violates the specific mandates of recently issued executive and public health orders, ”the division said.

RE / MAX Advanced agent Roland Kuehn said in a statement that the outbreak has made sellers and buyers nervous. Sellers worry that strangers touch the surfaces of their homes and have to disinfect after each presentation, so much so that a large number withdrew their listings in March.

Since many infections are asymptomatic, some buyers also feared they were breaking into a house filled with the virus.

Keuhn, who worked as a photographer for Google, said he developed virtual tours years ago to offer customers, and that he is now paying off with the new restrictions.

"The beauty of these virtual tours is that a home buyer can spend as much time as they want in the kitchen or master bedroom, looking in all directions, up, down, anywhere, all at their own pace before moving on. the next room. " he said. And they don't touch any knob on the door.

Seattle real estate broker Redfin said in a report that a third of requests for home tours made by customers nationwide last week were for agent-led video chat tours, compared to just 1% during the first week of March. In early March, no offer resulted from a video-only tour. But as of last week, 12% of signed deals were based on a video-only tour.

Closer to home, real estate broker 8z has created Virtual Agent Services to support its more than 150 agents, offering 3D tours, video tutorials, and virtual staging.