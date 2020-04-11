Colorado Confirms 274 Coronavirus-Related Deaths As Nursing Home Outbreaks Increase

At least 274 people in Colorado have died of complications from the new coronavirus, while outbreaks in nursing homes continue to increase, state health officials announced Saturday.

Nearly 6,900 people have tested positive for COVID-19, the highly infectious respiratory illness caused by the virus, while hospitalizations increased to 1,376. Health officials have reiterated that the lack of mass testing means that the number of true cases in the state is probably four to 10 times higher. More than 34,800 people have been evaluated, including nearly 2,500 people on Friday.

Authorities also confirmed 67 outbreaks in residential and non-hospital medical and non-hospital care centers, with up to eight deaths at an Aurora facility, prompting a state investigation.

The state health department announces new daily totals for coronavirus deaths and confirmed cases based on what was reported in Colorado counties; Although deaths and positive test results may be announced on a particular day, they may have occurred at any time in the past and are now being reported to the state. The deaths reported on Saturday were 24 more than on Friday.