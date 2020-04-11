Colorado confirms 250 coronavirus-related deaths as hospitalizations exceed 1,300

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
3
<pre><pre>Colorado confirms 250 coronavirus-related deaths as hospitalizations exceed 1,300
%MINIFYHTML6b808c64814859f03d7498d6593a1db411%

At least 250 people have died from complications from the new coronavirus in Colorado, as hospitalizations increased to 1,312, state health officials said Friday.

More than 6,500 people have tested positive for COVID-19, the highly infectious respiratory illness caused by the virus, even when Governor Jared Polis and top public health officials have repeatedly said that the lack of widespread testing means it is The actual number of infections is likely four to 10 times greater than the confirmed case count.

Health officials also confirmed 59 outbreaks at residential and non-hospital health centers across the state.

The state health department announces new daily totals for coronavirus deaths and confirmed cases based on what was reported in Colorado counties; Although deaths and positive test results may be announced on a particular day, they may have occurred at any time in the past and are now being reported to the state.

The additional deaths reported Friday include the state's second person in his 20s. A 21-year-old student at the University of Colorado Mesa died of the disease this week.

%MINIFYHTML6b808c64814859f03d7498d6593a1db412%

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here