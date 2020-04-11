Colorado confirms 250 coronavirus-related deaths as hospitalizations exceed 1,300

At least 250 people have died from complications from the new coronavirus in Colorado, as hospitalizations increased to 1,312, state health officials said Friday.

More than 6,500 people have tested positive for COVID-19, the highly infectious respiratory illness caused by the virus, even when Governor Jared Polis and top public health officials have repeatedly said that the lack of widespread testing means it is The actual number of infections is likely four to 10 times greater than the confirmed case count.

Health officials also confirmed 59 outbreaks at residential and non-hospital health centers across the state.

The state health department announces new daily totals for coronavirus deaths and confirmed cases based on what was reported in Colorado counties; Although deaths and positive test results may be announced on a particular day, they may have occurred at any time in the past and are now being reported to the state.

The additional deaths reported Friday include the state's second person in his 20s. A 21-year-old student at the University of Colorado Mesa died of the disease this week.

The state is preparing for an increase in COVID-19 patients, which could occur next month. Authorities said Thursday that social distancing measures and the governor's mandate to stay home have successfully pushed the curve to the right, allowing more time for the state to purchase much-needed medical supplies and to be ready off-site in in case hospitals are overwhelmed.

Polis unveiled one of those spaces on Friday: the Colorado Convention Center in the heart of Denver, which can house 2,000 beds if needed. Hundreds of those beds should be available by April 18, he said at a press conference, as crews rush to complete a project that typically takes several years to complete.

