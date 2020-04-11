Collin County Reports 19 New Cases, 201 Total – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Collin County health officials reported 19 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 201.

Here is a breakdown of the coronavirus situation in Collin County:

* There are 201 current cases of COVID-19 in Collin County (total of least recovered and deceased cases).

* There have been a total of 425 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Collin County.

* 194 people have successfully recovered; 30 are hospitalized; 194 remain in home isolation.

* There have been 7 confirmed deaths associated with COVID-19 in Collin County.

* There have been 1,795 negative COVID-19 tests in Collin County.

* There are 575 people under supervision in Collin County.

COVID-19 testing is now available to qualified individuals at the following facilities, who have their own criteria to meet prior to testing. Additionally, an online or telephone display is required through the listed healthcare entities. The decision to test is made by the healthcare provider. Trial supplies are limited.

Systems of health

Independent emergencies and urgent care

Legacy ER: 972.731.5151

Legacy ER: West 972.688.6020

iCare: 214.407.8668

Medco Frisco: 469,707.8447

Medco Plano: 469.747.0164

Medical City Stonebridge: 469.408.1400

Elite Care: 972.378.7878

FasterCare: 972.234.3299

Primary care physicians

Other options