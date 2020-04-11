Colby Cave, Edmonton Oilers center, dies at 25

TORONTO – Colby Cave, a terrific teammate whose sole goal for the Edmonton Oilers this season was an "incredible,quot; ice race, died Saturday after brain bleeding this week. I was 25 years old.

The NHL club did not say what caused the bleeding. Cave's agent Jason Davidson said the condition did not appear to be related to the coronavirus.

"Our Colby was very dear to us, his family and friends, the entire hockey community, and many more," his family said in a statement.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said Cave's "life and hockey career, while too short, was inspiring and emblematic of the best of our game."

"Not recruited but not discouraged, Colby was relentless in pursuit of his hockey dream," he added.

Cave was placed in a medically induced coma Tuesday at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto. He was flown to Toronto after being admitted to a hospital in Barrie, Ontario, on Monday. Cave underwent emergency surgery Tuesday to remove a colloid cyst that causes pressure on the brain.

On Wednesday, his wife, Emily, posted an emotional update.

"We need a miracle," he wrote on Instagram. "Colby's parents and I were able to see him through a window and talk to him on a walkie talkie last night." We are no longer allowed to be in the hospital because Covid-19 rules. We have no idea when we will be allowed to see it again.

“The nurse has tied her wedding band to her ankle. I dream of being able to touch you, hear your voice, squeeze your hand (3 times) and kiss you again. I love you so much, and my heart is shattered without my best friend.

Cave scored once in 11 appearances for Edmonton this season. He had 11 goals and 23 points in 44 games with the Bakersfield Condors of the American Hockey League.

"Colby was an excellent teammate with great character, admired and loved everywhere he played," Oilers president Bob Nicholson and general manager Ken Holland said in a joint statement.

The Oilers posted Cave's goal on Twitter this week, an impressive run down the right wing that beat a Pittsburgh defender and passed the puck to Penguins keeper Matt Murray.

"Colby is an incredible person who scored an incredible goal for us this season," the team said.

Cave had four goals and five assists in 67 NHL games with Boston and Edmonton.

Boston forward Jake DeBrusk played Cave in the Western Hockey League and again in the Bruins organization.

"I was lucky to play youth hockey with Colby," he said on social media. “He was our captain and leader. It was an unforgettable moment when we returned to play together in the NHL for the Boston Bruins. ”

Cave played five seasons with the WHL Swift Current Broncos before joining Bruins' organization for the 2014-15 season after not being selected. The Oilers claimed Cave off exemptions on January 15, 2019.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound Cave made its NHL debut with Boston on December 21, 2017 after being called up by Providence of the AHL. He played three games with Boston that season.

Cave played 15 more games with Boston in 2018 before the Oilers claimed him.

Cave was born in Battleford, Sasketchewan, and his death comes just over two years after another hockey tragedy in the province. Sixteen people died when the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team bus crashed on April 6, 2018.

Mark Lamb, Cave's coach and general manager at Swift Current, recalled a "contagious smile,quot; and a "great person to be around."

"He was a versatile player," he said from his home in Prince George, British Columbia, on Saturday. "And probably if he wasn't the best two-way player in the league, he would be there."