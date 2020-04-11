Closure of coronavirus propels historic San Francisco bookstore City Lights toward financial collapse – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info / CNN) – San Francisco's iconic City Lights bookstore is on the verge of collapse, as the coronavirus pandemic is forcing the business to keep its doors closed.

Elaine Katzenberger, who is the publisher and CEO of City Lights Booksellers & Publishers, both the store and its editorial arm, has started a GoFundMe campaign to raise the $ 300,000 needed to keep the business afloat.

"City Lights faces formidable challenges today: Our bookstore has been closed to the public since March 16 and must remain closed for an indefinite period of time," Katzenberger wrote on April 9.

He added: "Unlike some stores, we cannot even process orders online, as we want our booksellers to remain safe at home. With no way to generate income, our cash reserves are declining rapidly, with bills due and with a commitment Main with our staff, whom we send home with full payment and medical care, and who we hope to keep as healthy and financially safe as possible. "

City Lights was founded by Lawrence Ferlinghetti, one of the members of the Beat movement, in 1953. The North Beach store is synonymous with Beat Generation and was the publisher of Allen Ginsberg's famous poem "Howl,quot;.

It still serves as a gathering place for San Francisco's creative community and hosts readings, book signings, and other literary events.

Ferlinghetti was named the first laureate poet of the city of San Francisco and his 100th birthday, on March 24, 2019, was declared Lawrence Ferlinghetti's Day in the City by the Bay.

As of April 10, the "Keep City Lightbooks Alive,quot; campaign had raised $ 106,000, more than a third of its goal.

The bookstore has also asked fans around the world to share their memories of City Lights on social media.

