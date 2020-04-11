Churches mark Good Friday via Livestream as COVID-19 disrupts services – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Amid a global pandemic and orders of social distancing, Christians around the world observed Good Friday safe from their homes.

The Rev. Robert Schuller has been conducting drive-in services at his church in Santa Ana and this Sunday he will preach from his balcony to his parked congregation below.

"With us, being able to provide something with the drive-in, at least people have the opportunity to say hello, share a smile, hear voices," said Schuller.

Pastor Rick Warren of Saddleback Church in Lake Forest says he's been very busy all week and expects 100,000 people to tune in online this Sunday for Easter.

"I've been basically going from one Zoom meeting to the next all week," Warren said.

Los Angeles Archbishop Jose Gomez led Mass on Friday in a live service from the empty Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels, including a national time of prayer to end the coronavirus pandemic.

Good Friday is the day that Christians commemorate the death of Jesus Christ on the cross. Traditionally it is marked with fasting, penance and reflection.

"This opportunity to pray together during the coronavirus pandemic offers a special moment of unity for the faithful at a time when communities across the United States and around the world are physically unable to gather for Easter and Easter due to COVID -19, "cathedral officials said in a statement.

Even Easter traditions will look a little different this year: Some neighbors are putting paper Easter eggs in their windows for a treasure hunt, while a Van Nuys bakery is trying to lighten the mood with toilet paper and a mask with bunny cakes.

Many cities are also taking steps to limit the spread of COVID on Easter Sunday. In addition to canceling the Easter egg hunt, all the parks in South Pasadena will be closed on Easter Sunday and will reopen on Monday.