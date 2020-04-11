Chris Brown praises his son, Aeko: "The universe within you,quot;

Chris Brown posted a photo with his son, Aeko, which surprised some of his fans. Check out the post he recently shared on his social media account below.

Chris' followers skipped the comments and praised his son and the fact that he is posting a lot to his children lately.

Aeko and Royalty Brown's father also shared another post explaining to his followers everything about the Golden Ratio, also known as the Divine Ratio.

Ratio The Golden Ratio is sometimes called the "divine ratio,quot; because of its frequency in the natural world and can be seen in art, photography, human anatomy, and design. Renaissance artists used the Golden Ratio extensively in their paintings and sculptures to achieve balance and beauty, "Chris began his post.

He went on and said: "Even when a person does not recognize him or cannot recognize him, he is attracted to him." Naturally, it provides us with aesthetic images, creating proportions that most people find attractive and appealing. The golden ratio is everywhere, existing in natural forms like shells, flowers, galaxies, even the human face. "

Aside from this, Chris made headlines not too long ago regarding his ex, Karrueche.

It is reported that a fan IG account of Chris Brown and Karrueche Tran shared a video with these two and Chris jumped into the comment section where he left a message. The Shade Room republished everything.

A follower believes "Karranche was definitely the one who ran away," and this comment sparked massive debate in the comments.

This comment managed to spark a massive GI debate with some people saying that Rihanna is the woman who ran away and that she is Chris's true love for her life.

Others said RiRi was left out of Chris' league and Karrueche remains the chosen one.



