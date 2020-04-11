China's first landing helicopter pier catches fire

The first Chinese Type 075 landing helicopter dock caught fire today while on the dock of the Hudong-Zhonghua Shipyard in Shanghai.

The Type 075 (NATO report name Yushen-class helicopter landing assault) is a new generation of Chinese amphibious assault ships and much larger than similar ships previously built for the PLA Navy and very similar to US Navy America Class America Helicopter Landing Assault USA

According to photos and videos posted on social media, a fire broke out while welders worked during the construction process. A thick column of black smoke was seen from the deck of the well.

The Type-075 assault carrier measures around 895 feet long and 141 feet wide.

The Type 075 designed to give the Chinese navy the ability to launch various types of helicopters to attack naval ships, enemy ground forces, or submarines. The ships will also be able to deploy landing craft and troops, in addition to house command and control operations.