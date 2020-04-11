China delays masks and fan exports after quality complaints

BEIJING – Chinese officials have begun inspecting every shipment of N95 respirators, respirators, and other medical supplies for quality issues prior to export, a policy that is likely to delay the arrival of critical equipment to hospitals around the world struggling to make against the coronavirus pandemic.
The policy, announced by the General Administration of Customs on Friday, produced immediate delays on Saturday when manufacturers, cargo agents and merchants tried to understand how to comply. Depending on the city, they said, delays could range from a few hours to a few days or more as government officials rush to comply.
The new customs policy comes after a series of complaints from Europe that China's medical supplies had quality problems. Chinese officials have responded that many of these complaints involved industrial respirators that were purchased for medical use but were not designed to meet those standards.
The new delays come when countries have complained that a global personal protective equipment for all has left a serious shortage for doctors and nurses. These countries include the United States, Spain, and, more recently, Russia.
China is the world's leading producer of a wide range of medical supplies. Its leadership in manufacturing has expanded in many sectors as it has been involved in a nationwide mobilization of medical supply production since late January, when Beijing ordered a closure in Wuhan City to curb the rapid spread of the coronavirus there.
China's daily production of respirators and masks increased from 10 million in early February to 116 million just four weeks later.
The Chinese customs agency said on Friday it would assess the quality of medical supplies before export, adding to the controls that exporters already face. The agency had been verifying whether medical supplies were accurately counted, whether the products infringed foreign patents, and whether the documents accompanying the shipments were fraudulent.
The agency did not give instructions on how long the quality tests could take.
Many factories already have their own quality inspectors. The new government rules require additional control by customs inspectors or other government inspectors acting on their behalf.
The new standards cover China's exports in 11 categories: medical respirators and surgical masks, medical protective clothing, infrared thermometers, ventilators, surgical caps, medical glasses, medical gloves, medical shoe covers, patient monitors, medical disinfection towels and medical disinfectants.
Wen Guicheng, deputy general manager of the Hubei V-Medical Products Company, a manufacturer of caps, masks and gloves based in the southwestern suburbs of Wuhan, in central China, said his company was trying to avoid delays by talking to officials. customs before exporting more goods.
Noah Blake, a respirator dealer in Shanghai, said one of his shipments had already been delayed by the new rule, but added that the new regulation would help ensure that public health agencies and consumers could count on imported medical supplies from China.
The new rules could also help some factories export what they do.
Beijing's initial response two weeks ago to quality complaints was to require factories that produce medical supplies to be certified by the government before they can export their products. That policy caused export delays at many factories that previously manufactured winches to cranes, but suddenly switched to manufacturing medical equipment after Wuhan closed on January 23.
Those factories generally don't have Beijing medical certification, which can take months to obtain.
If these factories are now allowed to export medical supplies that pass quality inspections, that could allow many more companies in China to export the products needed to combat the pandemic.
The customs agency's announcement Friday did not specify whether the new mandate was in addition to the factory certification requirement or not.
As China appears to have controlled the virus primarily within its borders, exports of safety equipment for medical workers fighting the outbreak have increased. China imported two billion masks and 400 million other items of personal protective equipment for its own health workers during the dangerous and arduous task of containing the virus, particularly in Wuhan.
Zhao Lijian, a Foreign Ministry spokesman, told the ministry's daily briefing on Friday, March 1 to April 4, that China exported 3.86 billion masks, 2.8 million coronavirus test kits, 2 , 4 million infrared thermometers and 16,000 fans.
China has mounted a humanitarian aid blitz to allay international criticism that it was slow to alert the world to the dangers of the pandemic. China has donated or sold medical equipment to more than 100 countries, including Italy, Nigeria, and the United States.
In the United States, the debate over the quality of Chinese medical supplies has focused on respirators that are manufactured to comply with China's KN95 technical standard, which is slightly different from the N95 standard commonly used in North America. The Food and Drug Administration announced on April 3 that it had approved the emergency use of KN95 respirators in medical settings in the United States.
Coral Yang contributed to the investigation.