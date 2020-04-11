China delays masks and fan exports after quality complaints

BEIJING – Chinese officials have begun inspecting every shipment of N95 respirators, respirators, and other medical supplies for quality issues prior to export, a policy that is likely to delay the arrival of critical equipment to hospitals around the world struggling to make against the coronavirus pandemic.

The policy, announced by the General Administration of Customs on Friday, produced immediate delays on Saturday when manufacturers, cargo agents and merchants tried to understand how to comply. Depending on the city, they said, delays could range from a few hours to a few days or more as government officials rush to comply.

The new customs policy comes after a series of complaints from Europe that China's medical supplies had quality problems. Chinese officials have responded that many of these complaints involved industrial respirators that were purchased for medical use but were not designed to meet those standards.

The new delays come when countries have complained that a global personal protective equipment for all has left a serious shortage for doctors and nurses. These countries include the United States, Spain, and, more recently, Russia.