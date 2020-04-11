Chernobyl forest fires reignite, shaking radiation

VINNYTSIA, Ukraine – Firefighters have struggled to control forest fires burning through radioactive forests in the abandoned territory around the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, where radiation levels are considerably lower than they were immediately after the accident in 1986, but they still pose risks.
Radiation readings near forest fires, where smoke swirls, have risen, with the wind blowing into rural Russia and Belarus for most of last week. The wind shifted to Kiev, the Ukrainian capital, on Friday, but authorities say the radiation level is still normal in the city, whose population is about three million.
But strong winds Saturday could spread the fires to the wreckage of the nuclear plant and the equipment that was used to clean up the disaster, Kateryna Pavlova, the acting director of the agency that oversees the area, said in a telephone interview. "At the moment, we cannot say that the fire is contained," Pavlova said.
After the Chernobyl disaster in 1986, authorities created an area around the plant known as the Alienation Zone, an irregular circle with a radius of almost 18 miles, fenced in with barbed wire. Access to the area is limited to workers who run the site and tourists taking guided tours.
Over time, the radiation has settled on the ground, where its half-life progresses almost harmlessly. But moss roots, trees, and other vegetation have absorbed some radiation, bringing it to the surface and spreading radioactive particles into the smoke when it burns.
Already locked in by the coronavirus, Ukraine is now also facing fires in the post-apocalyptic landscape of the Chernobyl area.
Forest fires often break out there, but the flames burning through dry grass and pine forests this spring, after a hot, dry winter, are much larger than typical brush fires in the Chernobyl area .
the The Exclusion Zone Management Agency, the government office that administers the site, said the fires have burned more than 8,600 acres in the past week. By Saturday, some 400 firefighters, 100 firefighters and several helicopters had been deployed in the exclusion zone.
According to the State Center for Radiation and Nuclear Safety, Polluted smoke is expected to hit Kiev this weekend. However, the level of radiation in the air, once the smoke has dispersed away from the fires, is considered safe. It is expected to be approximately one hundredth of the level considered an emergency.
The Exclusion Zone Management Agency is trying to protect critical infrastructure in the Chernobyl area, such as the plant itself and the so-called "graves," or parking lots of abandoned, heavily contaminated trucks and tracked vehicles left over from the original disaster, officials said.
"We have been working all night digging firewalls around the plant to protect it from fire," Pavlova said.
The cause has not been determined. One possibility is that a fire intentionally started by farmers to clear stubble from nearby fields has spread to the area.
The Alienation Zone is a mysterious landscape of abandoned villages, equipment "graves,quot;, empty fields, and dense pine and birch forests, reserved in perpetuity as an experiment to mitigate the nuclear disaster. The idea was to limit, through isolation, the lethality of radiation.
The danger is minimal today. Scientists say the average level of radiation in the area is about a quarter as damaging to human health as it was immediately after the explosion and fire.
Radioactive elements degrade at predictable intervals, called half-lives, which can vary greatly. The half-life of the particles in Chernobyl is about 30 years.
The main risk from the fires comes from inhaling, through smoke, small radioactive particles dumped years ago from the open core of the Chernobyl reactor, said Olena Miskun, an air pollution expert at Ecodiya, an environmental advocacy group.
"The wind can lift hot particles in the air along with the ash and blow into populated areas," says Miskun. Furthermore, radioactive particles can land in gardens or fields and then be consumed in food.
"We are fortunate to have quarantine measures now," he said. "People stay home, walk less, and wear masks," anyway, due to the threat of the coronavirus.
Andrew E. Kramer contributed reports from Moscow.