Chernobyl forest fires reignite, shaking radiation

VINNYTSIA, Ukraine – Firefighters have struggled to control forest fires burning through radioactive forests in the abandoned territory around the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, where radiation levels are considerably lower than they were immediately after the accident in 1986, but they still pose risks.

Radiation readings near forest fires, where smoke swirls, have risen, with the wind blowing into rural Russia and Belarus for most of last week. The wind shifted to Kiev, the Ukrainian capital, on Friday, but authorities say the radiation level is still normal in the city, whose population is about three million.

But strong winds Saturday could spread the fires to the wreckage of the nuclear plant and the equipment that was used to clean up the disaster, Kateryna Pavlova, the acting director of the agency that oversees the area, said in a telephone interview. "At the moment, we cannot say that the fire is contained," Pavlova said.

After the Chernobyl disaster in 1986, authorities created an area around the plant known as the Alienation Zone, an irregular circle with a radius of almost 18 miles, fenced in with barbed wire. Access to the area is limited to workers who run the site and tourists taking guided tours.