Checking out Bleachella: the only time Taylor Swift went to Coachella

Swifties, can you believe it's been four years since #Bleachella?

That's right, it was April 2016 when Taylor Swift attended Coachella For the first time. While at the music festival in Indio, California, T. Swit showed off her bleached blonde hair, which recently debuted on the cover of fashion.

When the 26-year-old arrived in the desert, she posted an iconic Instagram photo of herself with her shiny hair, red lipstick, and stylish sunglasses.

"BLEACHELLA," stated the Grammy winner in the caption, which also showed her wearing a lightning jacket. The jacket was a reference to Swift's then-boyfriend. Calvin Harris& # 39; song with Rihanna, "This is what you came for." As fans later learned, Swift really played a big role in the song, co-writing it under his pseudonym, Nils Sjoberg.

During the Coachella weekend, Swift was spotted posing for photos with friends and attending Harris' main set, during which Rihanna was a surprise artist.