Checking out Bleachella: the only time Taylor Swift went to Coachella

Swifties, can you believe it's been four years since #Bleachella?
That's right, it was April 2016 when Taylor Swift attended Coachella For the first time. While at the music festival in Indio, California, T. Swit showed off her bleached blonde hair, which recently debuted on the cover of fashion.
When the 26-year-old arrived in the desert, she posted an iconic Instagram photo of herself with her shiny hair, red lipstick, and stylish sunglasses.
"BLEACHELLA," stated the Grammy winner in the caption, which also showed her wearing a lightning jacket. The jacket was a reference to Swift's then-boyfriend. Calvin Harris& # 39; song with Rihanna, "This is what you came for." As fans later learned, Swift really played a big role in the song, co-writing it under his pseudonym, Nils Sjoberg.
During the Coachella weekend, Swift was spotted posing for photos with friends and attending Harris' main set, during which Rihanna was a surprise artist.
Although much has changed since this time, Swift has referenced this era of Bleachella in his music over the years.
In fact, it was later during this era that Swift met her former love, Joe Alwyn. As fans will know, in Swift's song "Dress," she remembers her bleached hair days.
"I remember when you met me / Your buzz and my hair got bleached," Swift sings on the track. "Even in my worst moments, you could see the best of me."
The couple are rumored to have met for the first time in the 2016 Met Gala in May of that year.
This weekend was supposed to start on 2020 Coachella season, but plans have been postponed until October.
And here we hope to get more T.Swift moments at the music festival in the coming years!
