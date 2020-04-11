Carlton Morton from & # 39; Love Is Blind & # 39; He says he wants another chance to find love in Season 2!

Roommates, if you tuned in to the first season of "Love Is Blind,quot; on Netflix, there is no way you can forget Carlton Morton! Now he's known for his famous line on his fiancee's wig, but he says he wants another chance to find love!

Carlton spoke to TMZ and says that he still wants to find love, and that he is still actively searching for his perfect match. He says that if the producers had it, he would be more than happy to participate in the experiment again.

If you recall, Carlton became one of the show's most messy personalities, after he proposed to his ex-fiancee Diamond without telling her that he had dated both genders in the past. Once the ring was on his finger, Carlton spilled the tea, and everything went well!

Although it didn't seem like Diamond was trying to talk to Carlton about his sexuality, he immediately became defensive with the conversation and started swearing at him. After Diamond quoted an infamous Beyonce line about seeing her bounce in the next d * ck, Carlton told Diamond to watch something of his own, Chile!

"You need to see that wig," she yelled. "Yes, you have to see that wig because it has slipped from day one!"

It was safe to say that the engagement was off at the time, but since that episode, the two have made peace and are on good terms.

Now, Carlton says he would love to return to the show and hopes "Love Is Blind,quot; will consider including more contestants from the LGBT community on the show.