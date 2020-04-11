Can more liquor licenses help or hurt the recovery of Boston restaurants?

The usually lively dining rooms of restaurants in Massachusetts have been silent for weeks. Takeaway orders still sound like loyal customers at some establishments, and takeaway wine and beer are offered these days.

Local restaurants are doing their best to stay afloat.

But of those who are still going through the strong economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, the question that remains to be answered remains: what happens after all this is over?

Depending on who you ask, expanding liquor licenses in Boston may be part of the answer.

The role that typically coveted licenses could play, as the city's food and restaurant industry works to imagine an idea of ​​what a recovery might look like, was front and center at a meeting of the City Council committee for Boston earlier this week.

On the table were two proposals: one from Mayor Marty Walsh seeking to ask state lawmakers to allow Boston to issue 184 non-transferable licenses over three years, and another from Councilman Frank Baker for 150 licenses over three years.

Both requests for household rules would start from where 2014 state legislation, which brought in 75 additional licenses, was suspended in an effort to spur restaurants and economic growth in neighborhoods outside of the city center, focusing on communities where those Services have been absent, authorities say.

The two presentations came long before the full force of the coronavirus crisis drove the restaurant industry into uncertainty, when Governor Charlie Baker last month ordered restaurants to shut down their meals until at least May 4. .

Restaurants suffered a loss of $ 583 million in sales, and 300,000 people lost their jobs through March 26, according to the most recent data available, according to Bob Luz, president and CEO of the Massachusetts Restaurant Association.

Luz implored councilors to postpone Tuesday's committee meeting, citing the most pressing needs of restaurant owners and operators in the current climate.

While authorities say 25 percent of restaurants could fall during closure during the health crisis, Luz said the reality could be significantly higher, potentially as much as 40 percent.

“Think about putting 184 more licenses in the city of Boston right now? Come on, "Luz said. "We have to try to get 184 members through this."

But officials and others believe that the additional licenses could help the industry grow again, which could allow existing restaurants to expand their offerings or open new ones.

Councilwoman Lydia Edwards, chair of the committee, said Boston's recovery will require all the resources the city can supply.

"I don't think we should plan the consequences," he said at the beginning of the hearing. "We should still be planning the resources that our restaurants have needed and still need."

Baker, acknowledging the different circumstances that now surround the industry, offered an amendment to his initial proposal, introducing 33 new non-transferable licenses, three in each of the selected neighborhoods, at one time.

"I don't see a need in anyone's neighborhood to have more than one or two licenses in the next six months," he said. "We will be lucky if there are three in the entire city. I think this coronavirus, the aftermath, is going to be much worse than what we are going through now in the economy."

"We have to totally focus on keeping what's out there,quot;

Luz said she does not count on the companies to be operating again by May 4.

But even when they do, there will still be a long way to go to get back to normal.

He told councilors that he imagines that many restaurants will need to be modified to meet their health concerns.

Tables must be extended. Capacity will not be what it was before, he said.

"There is no easy and direct answer (about) who does it and who doesn't. It really depends on each situation," Luz said. "But don't worry: The business model for any restaurant in the last four weeks has changed dramatically.

As for liquor licenses, Luz doesn't mind new licenses in historically underserved neighborhoods, she said. But if a new business is launched with one of the additional licenses right next to a restaurant that is working to bring it back, the recovery process will be "much more difficult," he said.

"I think it would be irresponsible for us to do that," Luz said. "We have to focus entirely on saving what exists and developing plans that can help these owner-operators."

Some councilors wondered aloud how many licenses will be available after companies that cannot survive the industry shutdown forever.

"I am not in favor of this proposal and I am not against this proposal," said Council Member Ed Flynn. "I think it's a good start. There are so many unanswered questions."

"Liquor licenses could be a tool for people to recover,quot;

Seventy-five percent of small businesses lost 50 percent of their income in Boston in the first 20 days of the health crisis, according to John Barros, the city's chief economic development officer.

There is no doubt that the restaurant and accommodation industry has been the most affected by the repercussions of the pandemic, he said.

In fact, Barros regrets that city officials did not move faster to expand the number of liquor licenses before the crisis; There could have been more restaurants capable of offering take-out beverages under Baker's order if they did, he said.

Barros agrees that at least 25 percent of the city's restaurant scene could fall due to the loss of business.

"It really looks terrible right now," he said.

According to Barros, among companies applying for support through the Small Business Relief Fund, a large number comes from neighborhoods, especially low-income areas, where new licenses would be available.

"The issuance of new licenses for these neglected neighborhoods will, in fact, allow us to have the tools we need to help these neighborhoods get back on track and perhaps come back faster than they would," said Barros.

Josh Weinstein, owner of The Quiet Few, a tavern in East Boston, told councilors that he supports the construction of the city's liquor licenses.

He pointed out to the thousands of food industry employees who now have no job. Additional licenses could mean more companies in the future, and therefore more employers, Weinstein said.

"I think it is important that we focus on this moment, but also on the future," he said.

Edwards said during a council meeting on Wednesday that the two proposals will remain on the committee for now, possibly turning into working sessions in May before the July 31 submission deadline at Beacon Hill.

