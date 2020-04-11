Cam & # 39; ron accused of abuse after watching a woman being spanked on video

Instagram

While some Twitter users find the video of him spanking the woman repeatedly disgusting, others seem to enjoy another video showing a woman whose boobs spill out of her tank top while skipping rope.

Up News Info –

Cam & # 39; rumThe attempt to entertain their boring fans during the coronavirus quarantine has pushed the wrong buttons. The rapper has been called bad and accused of abuse after sharing a video of him spanking a woman.

In the clip, which he said was taken in the past, a woman showed her butt to the camera while shaking it seductively. Enter Cam & # 39; ron, who spoke about the loot before whipping it several times in the same place. "Somewhere in the Midwest. I miss tourLife," he captioned it.

<br />

While the hit maker "Hey Ma" seemed to be doing it playfully and the woman didn't seem to be hurt or upset, some people didn't share her enthusiasm. Considering the video unpleasant, they have turned to Twitter to hit the 44-year-old star.

"Camron hit that poor girl in the same spot, that was bad," one person commented on the recording actor / executive's action in the video. A non-funny user asked, "Why would you let yourself beat like this?"

"He took advantage of that girl. That is abuse," claimed another. Although he refrained from calling it abuse, another agreed that the video was appalling. "I don't like how this looks. I'm not saying it's abuse. But it looks bad," the user tweeted.

Another warned her in the comments section of her Instagram post: "She's going to give a rap case night. It's hard for famous people." Sharing the same opinion, someone else chimed in: "She's white, you're about to spend a year in jail for every slap."

The spanking video is not the only random footage that Cam & # 39; ron has been posting to his Instagram account for fun, as he and other Americans continue to stay home amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Later on Friday, April 10, he shared a video of a woman, whose boobs went all over the place as she skipped rope.

The East Harlem rapper was lying on a couch while filming him. Looking embarrassed, the woman stopped to fix her wardrobe malfunction. "We were both quarantined for a month. So I invited Killa keim to exercise, so she wrote in the accompanying caption.

For this video, Cam & # 39; ron received mostly positive responses. "I told you & # 39; Killa & # 39;", a follower reacted to the video. Another praised him, "Killa wtf? Lol nigga, did Ig give you a pass sir? Nigga this, I just got home after 15 years after lol, you're a legend."

"Thank you for this!" a grateful person wrote. Someone else said, "You are the real MVP Killa." One person jokingly warned him: "s / o @Mr_Camron … you may be suspended on ig for that, but it was a lot of fun and much appreciated hahaha".