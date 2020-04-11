Californians abide by order to stay home over the holiday weekend – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF / AP) – With most parks closed at least over the holiday weekend, residents of Northern California appeared to be at the state shelter to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The Easter / Easter weekend is the busiest of the year for the East Bay County park system, which is why 10 of the most popular recreational destinations had their parking lots closed on Saturdays and Sundays to reduce potential crowds.

Park officials say people were doing a good job of social distancing once they're on the trails, but getting there has been a recurring weekend problem. problem.

Health experts say California and the Bay Area as a whole were not seeing an extreme increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, in part due to the early success of social distancing. But that's also what made stopping the rush of the weekend outdoors so crucial.

"They want to go outside. They want to spend time with loved ones and friends. The weather is nice, but the problem is that the virus continues to circulate in the population, "said Dr. Arthur Reingold, chief epidemiologist at UC Berkeley.

Across the San Francisco Bay Area, law enforcement officers were ready to issue severe citations and fines for violating shelter-in-place orders.

That was the case in Santa Cruz on Friday night when police issued a $ 1,000 fine to seven people who drove from Fremont to the coastal city and gathered outside a 7-Eleven store.

7 visitors came from Fremont to get some "essential,quot; drinks. Essentially, everyone was fined $ 1,000 for SIP violations. If you are not from Santa Cruz and you put our community at risk, you will receive a ticket. #shelterinyourowntown @SantaCruzPolice #OneTeamOneTown pic.twitter.com/b5Y2NQwies – Andrew Mills (@ChiefAndyMills) April 11, 2020

"If you are not from Santa Cruz and put our community at risk, you will be fined," Santa Cruz Police Chief Andrew Mills warned on Twitter.

"California has made significant progress around the curve, but going out this weekend could ruin everything," Governor Gavin Newsom warned in an Instragram video message with actor Dwayne Johnson. "The biggest and most difficult thing, we are talking about the people who stay at home, is to remind them that they are not alone."

California has nearly 21,500 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and nearly 600 deaths, according to data released Saturday by Johns Hopkins University. Those numbers are much lower than in New York, where infections have been more frequent and fatal.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that disappear within two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, including life-threatening pneumonia.

Major police departments said residents for the most part seemed to be on the lookout for the message, with forced closings from sunny beaches to snow-covered ski areas.

"That reward is knowing that people are not dying," Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Friday, when he ordered the closure of all parks from Saturday night to Monday morning.

"It seems we are doing well. I have not heard of arrests or riots," said Officer Rosario Cervantes, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles Police Department. The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department also reported that there were no major incidents in the middle of the day.

"We see that it worked very well for us, very few callers to complain that a business is open or people are gathered," said the San Diego police sergeant. Edward Zwibel. "And we have found that when we receive a complaint, people respond very well to education."

A tragic exception was a large party shooting at an apartment complex in Bakersfield early Saturday morning. Six people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, and authorities continue to search for four suspects. Kern County Sheriff's Lt. Cesa Ollague said the party may go unnoticed.

In Sacramento County, Sheriff's Sgt. Tess Deterding said MPs have not had to intervene at all since restrictions were put in place weeks ago.

"The fact that it is a holiday weekend is not changing the way we are operating. We remain a last resort behind Public Health," he said. "We have not had to use that hammer, so to speak."

But to the north, the Yuba County Sheriff's Department warned that MPs "will be transitioning from an educational approach to enforcement,quot; as the restrictions tighten as the weather warms up.

"If you were told that you can save a child who was receiving cancer treatment by practicing social distancing for a few months or that you could keep a loved one on this earth for another year, two years, or 10 years doing the same, Would you? That's what we're asking for, "Sheriff Wendell Anderson said in an online message Friday defending the policy change.

In the San Francisco Bay area, non-parking areas have been established around Marin County parks after visitors kept showing up to hike trails, obstructing roads with cars. Scofflaws could face fines of $ 100.

The city of Oakland has reached the point of closing 74 miles (119 kilometers) of streets, 10% of the total, to vehicles starting Saturday to create more space for people to go out to exercise. Cloudy skies may have prevented residents from dumping on the streets. Most families pushed scattered strollers and bicyclists in the far north of the city on Saturday afternoon.

The nonprofit Center for American Freedom said officials in Riverside and San Bernardino counties in southern California agreed to allow remote-driving religious services that practice social distancing after the group threatened to sue on behalf of from congregations and religious organizations.

The center's executive director, Harmeet Dhillon, who is also a leading Republican Party official, called the accommodation "a significant improvement," but argued that "it is arbitrary and unconstitutional for the government to consider liquor stores and dispensaries in marijuana are "essential,quot; while closing religious institutions.

Many churches and synagogues planned to stream their Easter and Easter services online.

The state governor said in the video released Saturday in place of his normal midday report that Easter is one of his four children's favorite holidays. But he said Californians can't use cabin fever and the beautiful spring weather as excuses to break social distancing rules.

"Let's keep holding the line," Newsom urged.

