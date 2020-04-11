BTS announces 2-day streaming concert Bang Bang Con after coronavirus pandemic – Up News Info Los Angeles

The two-day marathon, announced on social media, will take place on Friday, April 18 and Saturday, April 19, starting at 8 p.m. PST both days.
BTS concert at home
ANGBANG.BANG.CON🔎
Coming soon! #BANGBANGCON #BTS_concert_at_home pic.twitter.com/C95Ba0eGBK
– BTS_official (@bts_bighit) April 9, 2020
The first day will feature the 2015 BTS HYYH Live Concert, 2016 HYYH Epilogue, 2014 Red Bullet Live Trilogy, and 3rd Gathering 2016.
The second day will feature 2017 Wings Live tour in Seoul, Wings Tour: the final, the fourth meeting of 2018 and the Love yourself Seoul concert since 2018.
These concerts have been available for purchase in the past, but will air for free on BTS's BANGTANTV YouTube channel.
The group was slated to play the Rose Bowl in Pasadena from May 2 to 3 as part of their North American tour, but all dates have been postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic.
