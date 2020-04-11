BTS announces 2-day streaming concert Bang Bang Con after coronavirus pandemic – Up News Info Los Angeles

– As artists continue to explore new ways to interact with their fans, the K-Pop sensation BTS has announced that it will take their past concerts directly to fan rooms.

The two-day marathon, announced on social media, will take place on Friday, April 18 and Saturday, April 19, starting at 8 p.m. PST both days.

The first day will feature the 2015 BTS HYYH Live Concert, 2016 HYYH Epilogue, 2014 Red Bullet Live Trilogy, and 3rd Gathering 2016.

The second day will feature 2017 Wings Live tour in Seoul, Wings Tour: the final, the fourth meeting of 2018 and the Love yourself Seoul concert since 2018.

These concerts have been available for purchase in the past, but will air for free on BTS's BANGTANTV YouTube channel.

The group was slated to play the Rose Bowl in Pasadena from May 2 to 3 as part of their North American tour, but all dates have been postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic.