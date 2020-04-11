Bruins issue statements after death of former Colby Cave center

Former Bruins center Colby Cave died Saturday after he was put into a medically induced coma on Tuesday after emergency surgery to remove a cyst that put pressure on his brain.

Cave played 23 games for the Bruins, debuting in the 2017-18 season, and spent five seasons with his AHL affiliate, the Providence Bruins. It was changed to the Oilers in the middle of the 2018-19 campaign.

Bruins president Cam Neely, general manager Don Sweeney, coach Bruce Cassidy, captain Zdeno Chara, acting captain Patrice Bergeron and forward Jake DeBrusk released a statement Saturday morning after Cave's death.

Read them all below.

President Cam Neely

On behalf of the entire Bruins organization, I want to extend my condolences and condolences to the Colby family. As Saskatchewan's undrafted free agent, Colby chose the Bruins and once he joined our organization, he took the opportunity and proved on and off the ice that he was a hockey player and special person. He was, and always will be, a Bruin, and will be missed by everyone who was lucky enough to meet him.

General manager Don Sweeney

I was saddened to hear the news that Colby was unable to wake up from her coma and passed away. My heart aches for Emily and the entire Cave family. Colby was a special person! He signed with the Bruins as an undrafted player, but his WHL accomplishments told a different story. His leadership qualities went beyond his years! When he arrived at development camp and in Providence for the 2015-16 season, he exhibited characteristics similar to Patrice Bergeron, on and off the ice! Driven and committed to being an NHL player, Colby was also exceptionally generous with his own NHL dream, helping his teammates and coaches, game by game and day by day! Colby's red hair underneath that "Peaky Blinders,quot; wide-brimmed hat during the teams' march to Notre Dame Stadium for the Winter Classic is a special memory … not because the Bruins won that day but because I know that Colby appreciated the opportunity to play in that game. Hockey World lost a great person who was loved by his teammates and everyone who was lucky enough to spend time with Colby Cave.

Coach Bruce Cassidy

Colby was a solid player, beloved teammate, but most importantly, a truly special person. He will be missed but never forgotten. Our thoughts and condolences go out to Emily, her family, and the Cave family.

Captain Zdeno Chara

For Colby's wife Emily, her parents, and their two families, I am very sad and sorry for their loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you during these difficult times. We will all appreciate our memories and be grateful for the time we spent with such a special person as Colby. He was a great teammate and friend. He will be deeply missed. On behalf of myself and the rest of the Boston Bruins players, please accept our sincere condolences for your loss.

Substitute Captain Patrice Bergeron

I am very saddened by the news of Colby's passing this morning. He was a tremendous young man with passion, dedication, and respect for the game of hockey. Beyond that, he was genuine, respectful, and always full of life. I am glad that our paths crossed and I had the opportunity to meet him. He will be deeply missed by all. On behalf of me, my wife Stephanie and our three children, we extend our sincere condolences to his wife Emily and his entire family. We keep you in our thoughts and send you strength and love during this unimaginable time.

Forward Jake DeBrusk

I am so surprised and saddened to hear this horrible news. It is difficult to express my feelings in words. I was lucky to play youth hockey with Colby. He was our captain and leader. It was an unforgettable moment when we returned to play together in the NHL for the Boston Bruins. He was an amazing person, player and friend. Sending my deepest condolences to Emily and the Cave family. Rest in peace Colby.