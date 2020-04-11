LONDON – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office says he "continues to make good progress,quot; at a London hospital after hiring COVID-19.

Johnson, 55, was diagnosed with COVID-19 more than two weeks ago, becoming the first confirmed world leader to have the disease. Her office has said she has taken "short walks,quot; between rest periods and has spoken to her doctors to thank them "for the incredible care they have received."

Her coronavirus symptoms were mild at first, including cough and fever. He was admitted to St. Thomas Hospital on Sunday after his condition worsened. He was transferred to the intensive care unit the following day, where he received oxygen but was not put on a ventilator.

He spent three nights there before returning to a regular room on Thursday night.