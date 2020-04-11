Brick thrown from overpass on Highway 4 in Concord kills woman in car – Up News Info San Francisco

Congresswoman Barbara Lee talks to the BR about the COVID-19 pandemicCongresswoman Barbara Lee talks to BR host Jan Mabry about the coronavirus, its impact on African Americans and communities of color, and the work it is doing by its constituents and all Americans to ensure its economic recovery. 1 hour before

PIX NowHere is the latest from the KPIX newsroom. (4-10-20) 2 hours ago

Brick thrown from the overpass on Highway 4 in Concord kills a woman in a carA woman in a car on Highway 4 was killed Friday night by an object thrown from an overpass on the Port Chicago Highway. (4-10-20) 2 hours ago

Santa Clara County Volunteers Watch Homebound Seniors During Pandemic CloseVolunteers from Heart of the Valley, which caters to people 65 and older in western Santa Clara County, keep in touch through virtual tours. Maria Medina reports. (4-10-20) 3 hours ago

S.F. Mayor limits third-party delivery rates to help struggling restaurantsSF Mayor London Breed said that to ensure the survival of restaurants, she implemented an emergency ordinance to limit the rates to 15% that a third party may charge a restaurant for delivery during the COVID-19 pandemic. Betty Yu reports. (4-10-20) 3 hours ago

Message from East Bay Parks to potential visitors: & # 39; Give up Easter & # 39;This holiday weekend will be an important test of the Bay Area's commitment to social distance. Katie Nielsen reports. (4-10-20) 3 hours ago

UCSF researchers recruit & # 39; citizen scientists & # 39; with smartphones to tame the coronavirusUCSF scientists hope their research will go viral in hopes of fighting the virus behind the pandemic. Allen Martin reports. (4-10-20) 7 hours ago

The Rock The Rock's team with California Governor Newsom on health and wellness amid the coronavirus pandemicIt was an unlikely tag team put together by these uncertain times. On Friday afternoon, California Governor Gavin joined fighter-turned-actor Dwayne "The Rock,quot; Johnson on Instagram Live for a discussion on the importance of health and well-being while staying home during the coronavirus. 8 hours ago

South Bay BART extension nears planned start date as pandemic complicates plansAt a BART board meeting on Thursday, staff designated June as their last projected start date for service to the long-awaited Berryessa and Milpitas stations. But is that realistic? Len Ramirez reports. (4-10-20) 8 hours ago

Lived during the war, now comforts those taking refuge in place during the coronavirus pandemicAs a boy, the scholar of the students rising above Musadiq Bidar experienced war. Now you have a few words of wisdom, as well as comfort, for those struggling with the current refuge in order. Michelle Griego reports. (04/10/20) 8 hours ago

SF Mayor Breed says 70 tested positive for COVID-19 at a homeless shelterSan Francisco Mayor London Breed said Friday that a homeless shelter south of Market Street is being converted into a medical center after 70 people tested positive for coronavirus. Wilson Walker reports. (4-10-20) 8 hours ago

East Bay Priest prepares for Easter Livestream servicesThere will be no parishioners on the benches, but the coronavirus outbreak will not prevent the faithful from celebrating Easter together in an East Bay church. Don Ford reports from Livermore. (4-10-20) 8 hours ago

Friday Night Pinpoint ForecastFriday night at the bay: cloudy, lows in the lower 50s. Winds from the west: 5 to 15 mph. Saturday will be mostly cloudy in the morning and partly cloudy. (4-10-20) 9 hours ago

Coronavirus deaths, cases on the rise at Hayward nursing home; Health officials report lack of communicationThe number of coronavirus deaths at the Gateway Care and Rehabilitation Center in Hayward increased on Friday. Alameda County health officials are blaming the lack of communication at the facility. Da Lin reports. (4-10-2020) 9 hours ago

Oakland Mayor announces "slow streets,quot; measure to limit traffic in the cityOakland Mayor Libby Schaaf announced an emergency initiative on Friday that designates 74 miles of neighborhood streets to be used primarily for walking, running and cycling. Andria Borba reports. (4-10-20) 9 hours ago

South Bay leaders warn public to keep social distance over holiday weekendAs we enter what is expected to be a sunny Easter and Easter weekend, the president of the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors, Cindy Chavez; Santa Clara County CEO and physician Jeff Smith and supervisor Dave Cortese emphasized the importance of sheltering at home. Devin Fehely reports. (4-10-20) 9 hours ago

Notes to Nana: Pacifica Boy action sparks floods of good wishes for sick grandmaWhat started as a small gesture for her Nana has grown into a Pacifica neighborhood that shows her love and support for a 6-year-old boy. Gianna Franco reports. (04/10/20) 10 hours ago

Dr. Grant Colfax, San Francisco director of public health, comments on the coronavirus outbreak at a homeless shelterDr. Grant Colfax, San Francisco's director of public health, spoke Friday about a coronavirus outbreak at one of the largest homeless shelters in the city. (04/10/20) 11 hours ago

Raw video: San Francisco Mayor London Breed announces COVID-19 outbreak at homeless shelterSeventy people have tested positive for coronavirus at one of the largest homeless shelters in San Francisco, 68 residents and two employees, Mayor London Breed announced Friday. 12 hours ago

RAW: Secretary of Health and Human Services on the importance of staying home during the holiday weekendDr. Mark Ghaly, California Secretary of Health and Human Services, talks about the success of social distancing in the state thus far and the importance of staying home over the Easter weekend (4-10-2020) 13 hours ago

RAW: Governor Newsom talks about state aid with COVID-19 outbreaks in nursing homesCalifornia Governor Gavin Newsom discusses the support the state is providing to skilled nursing facilities during the COVID-19 crisis (4-10-2020) 13 hours ago

Hayward family heartbroken, outraged at death at Gateway facilityJackie Ward reports that a Hayward woman left a widow after her husband died of coronavirus at the Gateway Nursing Home (4-10-2020) 14 hours ago