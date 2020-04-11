Boris Kodjoe seems angry at Nicole Ari Parker for saying he wants more attention

Instagram

During an Instagram Live session, the actress expresses her wish to return to the time when the actor & # 39; Addicted & # 39; he was still her boyfriend and would be very sweet to her.

Nicole Ari Parker and Boris Kodjoe They are among people who turn to social media to entertain people during quarantine, although the actress could have said something she shouldn't have said in public. The Austrian-born actor appeared to be angry at his wife when he told the world that he wanted her to act as her boyfriend again.

Speaking to Chris Spencer And his wife, Nicole, admitted that he missed the single life where Boris texted him for no reason or kissed the back of his neck when he was cooking. "I'm being general here, but I'm just saying there are pitfalls of being single," she said. "You two are really attractive people and you are married, and we are married."

"There are people who flirt with you, and the part of flirting does not necessarily make you go astray, but part of the flirting that even makes you look at your phone, or even your workspace, is that they have a freshness or a novelty", continuous. "Personally, I think if you're on the long term, that freshness and novelty is still possible if you talk about it."

Nicole added, "I know how, 'Look, I know we talk about night dating. We're going to have a night date. I know we talked about kissing and texting for no reason, but the last time you texted me text was like the cabinet guy. & # 39; "

Boris said nothing at the time, although he seemed somewhat angry. When Chris joked that he still kisses his wife's neck out of nowhere, he "Fanatic"The actor simply replied," Okay. "

His comment and behavior were enough to convince people that he didn't have it at all. "He'll have a few words for her after the camera turns off," said one. "He looked so uncomfortable and tense ughhh," noted another.

Boris and Nicole were married in 2005. They have two children together.