Black Denverites disproportionately affected by coronavirus, data show

Black Denverites have been affected by the new coronavirus at higher rates than white or Hispanic and Latino residents in the city, according to preliminary data released Friday by Denver Public Health.

The numbers offer the first glimpse of how the virus may be disproportionately affecting black people in Mile High City, as data in other states has shown that the global pandemic is particularly cruel in communities of color.

Denver's black population has been overrepresented in total cases, hospitalizations, and deaths from COVID-19, the highly infectious respiratory illness caused by the virus, the data shows. It is important to note that the small sample size makes it difficult to draw definitive conclusions at this early stage. As more data is reported, stronger correlations can be obtained.

But initial Denver data shows much of what has been seen in cities like Milwaukee and Detroit, where black communities have seen much higher rates of COVID-19.

Of the 1,152 people in Denver with confirmed infections, 13% have been black, although the city's black population is 8%. Non-Hispanic white residents represent 54% of the city, but only 40% of all cases. The Hispanic / Latino population represents 30% of Denver residents and has 24% of all COVID-19 cases.

Hospitalization numbers tell a similar story: Of the 351 total hospitalizations in the city, black patients account for 19%, the same percentage as white patients, according to Denver data. Hispanic / Latino residents have the highest rates at 27%, although that is below their share of the population. More than a quarter of hospitalizations recorded in this dataset were marked as race or unknown ethnicity.

Denver has recorded 47 deaths in the city related to the new coronavirus, so the sample size remains small. However, limited data shows that deaths among black residents are 11%, higher than their percentage of the population, with white deaths at 33% and Hispanic / Latino deaths at 19%. As with hospitalizations, 26% of cases had an unknown race or ethnicity.

The city also released updated maps on Friday showing that the North and South Park Hill neighborhoods had the highest COVID-19 rates in Denver at 1.85 and 1.88 cases per 1,000 people, respectively. Washington Park (1.86) and Whittier (1.85) were also at the top end for total cases per capita.

Health officials have warned for weeks that limited testing has resulted in fewer confirmed COVID-19s across the state, and that the actual number of infected people is likely four to 10 times higher.

As the new coronavirus began to spread throughout the county last month, some national experts warned that black residents would be more susceptible to the disease due to higher rates of chronic disease. And the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said this week that their limited data on racial breakdowns are "suggesting that black populations could be disproportionately affected by COVID-19."

"I think the biggest challenge is the fact that people of color, African-Americans, start with health outcomes that are disproportionately poor compared to white Americans," said Dr. Georges C. Benjamin, executive director of the American Public Health Association. Undefeated in early March. "The highest risk, if you get this disease, is for someone 60 years or older with chronic disease. With African Americans, you start with a population that is disproportionately sicker and, if exposed, will have a higher death rate. ”