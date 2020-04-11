Blac Chyna's tints dream Kardashian's blue hair because she wants to look 'like a mom'

Instagram

Judging by the huge smile on the 3-year-old's face in a new post on the Instagram page of former 'Rob and Chyna' star, it seems like she's really happy with how it turns out.

As a daughter, as a mom. It seems that Dream Kardashian aspires to be like her mother Blac Chyna After looking at her fascinating hair color, the TV star is more than happy to make her dream come true.

In a new photo that Blac published on his Instagram account, the 3-year-old girl, with whom he shares Rob KardashianHe could be seen sporting blue-tinted locks. "Dream, I wanted to have my hair dyed like mom, so I used @hairpaintwax in the color (her favorite color)," so first "Rob and Chyna"star explained in the caption.

Judging from the huge smile on Dream's face, he looked like he was really happy with how it turned out. In a video, the adorable girl even happily turned around to flaunt her new temporary blue hair.

Fans in the comment section couldn't help but talk about Dream. "What a pretty lady!" a follower praised someone else and added, "What a nice cake." Meanwhile, one person noticed the strong Kardashians gene in Dream and commented, "It looks like they are Kardashians."

The happy moment comes after it was revealed that Rob postponed his birthday celebrations in March due to the new coronavirus (COVID-19). "Rob's birthday celebration was postponed. Everyone takes social distancing very seriously," a source from the KarJenner clan told PEOPLE at the time. "No one in the family is socializing right now and everyone is hanging out in their separate houses."

Meanwhile, Rob and Chyna are currently in a fiery custody battle for Dream. More recently, Chyna claimed that Dream had a first-degree burn on her leg when she was in her care. Rob responded by saying that Dream came "to Rob de Chyna with many unexplained injuries, including rashes, cuts, bruises and a dislocated arm" in the past month.