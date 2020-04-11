Billie Eilish says she "can't win,quot; after critics criticize her for posting vacation swimsuit photos

Billie Eilish always wears oversized clothing because the distinctive look prevents people from having opinions about her body as they have never had a chance to see it. The 18-year-old has been a strong advocate of body positivity since releasing her album last year, but now she's talking about the criticism she faced for posting "tame,quot; swimsuit photos and videos during her vacation.

While talking to Stunned Magazine for its spring / summer 2020 issue, Eilish applauded the trolls who commented on a post featuring their Hawaii vacation earlier this year. the Bad boy The singer also admitted that trying to please everyone is a futile exercise.

"I saw comments like," How dare you talk about not wanting to be sexualized and using this ?! "Eilish recalled." It was a trend. There were comments like: "I don't like it anymore because, when I turn 18, I'm a prostitute." I like it, buddy. I can't win. "

During a behind-the-scenes video from a Calvin Klein ad campaign in May 2019, Eilish said that no one can have an opinion on his body because they haven't seen what's under his clothes.

"No one can say, 'She is thin to think', 'She is not thin to think', 'She has a flat to -' She has a Fat to – 'No one can say any of that because I don't know,' said Eilish.

Fans have been very supportive of Eilish since he released When we all fall asleep, where do we go? in March 2019. Her unique fashion choices and her decision to cover her body instead of being sexualized like most female pop stars has been a welcome change for many.

A fan tweeted that Eilish wears large, baggy clothes so that no one can make assumptions, judge or embarrass her, and that makes them love her as an artist and person even more. Others have added that it is heartbreaking to see Eilish feel so compelled to cover her body so that she can "avoid miserable people who like body shame for no reason."

Billie Eilish does not apologize for her vacation photos, saying that hiding under baggy clothing has affected her. She says there was a time last year when she was naked and she didn't recognize her body because she hadn't seen it in a long time.

"Sometimes I would see it and say:" Whose body is that? Eilish said.

The Grammy winner says that she is "a little more good,quot; with her self-image and that she has the right to change her appearance whenever she wants. However, Eilish says that if she did, she would be hated for that.

"I'm not rebelling against anything, really. I can't emphasize it enough. I'm just wearing what I want to wear. If there's a day when I think, 'You know what, I'm comfortable with my tummy right now and I want to show my belly "should allow me to do that," said Eilish.



