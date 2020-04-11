Billie Eilish falls prey to Russian pranksters posing as Greta Thunberg and her dad

Billie Eilish recently fell prey to Russian trolls who pretended to be Greta Thunberg and her father, a new Hot New Hip Hop report revealed. The Sun, who was the first to capture the story, claimed that pranksters managed to trick Billie Eilish and her mother, after cheating on Prince Harry in the past.

Alexey Stolyarov and Vladimir Kuznetsov, also known as Vovan and Lexus, shared an animated video with the British newspaper. Eilish reportedly addressed not only environmental issues in the video but also her struggles with children.

Eilish allegedly told the fake Thunberg that she had trouble with boys for years, however, Billie believes that if a boy doesn't like a girl, then it is better to move on. "There will be someone who will love you for who you are," said the young star.

It is not uncommon for artists and music artists to fly in private jets to fulfill their busy schedule while proclaiming themselves environmental activists. Some social media users have pointed out this contradiction previously, which Eilish also addressed in her video. As most know, Greta Thunberg is one of the voices of the environmental movement.

Eilish explained in the clip that she has to fly as much as she does because her schedule is incredibly hectic and demanding. It would simply be unfeasible not to take a plane.

That said, the young Grammy Award winner claimed that she has been looking for alternative means of transportation, including a tour bus that uses biodiesel. Enthusiasts of celebrity culture know that being the target of online pranksters is common due to their relative visibility in society.

It wasn't long ago that scammers tried to get Bhad Bhabie – née Danielle Bregoli – to send them a check. The young artist, who became famous for a viral video in which she appeared in Dr. Phil, posted a screenshot of the text message exchange.

Some scammers have even impersonated celebrities like Jason Statham to try to get fans to send money through various schemes. A British woman was robbed of hundreds of thousands of dollars last year.



