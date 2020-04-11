Bill Maher defends calling virus "Chinese" COVID-19, sparks outrage – Deadline

Bill Maher has shaken the pot of social media with a simple question: "Why should China get a pass?"

Maher asked that question on Friday to point out the hypocrisy of ignoring the origin of the coronavirus in the wet market in Wuhan, China, when so many diseases are named after places.

"There are people who would rather die from the virus than call it by the wrong name," Maher said, picking up a list of diseases that were named for spots, including MERS (Middle East Respiratory Syndrome), Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, and the Spanish flu

"It is not racist to point out that eating bats is crazy," he said, adding: "We must blame China." Not American Chinese. If the sun were to explode, Twitter would pile up with the first guy who called it a dwarf star. "

"This has nothing to do with Asian-Americans. We cannot afford to pamper a country whose habits cause problems. Viruses come from China as torpedo boats come from the Dominican Republic. "

He concluded by asking China to use its dictatorial powers to finally close its wet markets. "If the Chinese military had deliberately infected this country with a biological weapon, we would be at war with them. This hurt our economy a little more than manipulation. of the coin. "

Maher's protest and online reactions:

the #WuhanFlu came from the #WetMarkets from Wuhan. As uncomfortable as pointing the finger, these markets must be abolished. To protect wild species that are often kept alive and slaughtered in situ, and to protect humanity from these cross viruses. – PG21stcentury (@ pg21stcentury) April 11, 2020

The only problem in calling the latest virus, the Chinese virus, is who is using the term and why they are doing it. Trump has no interest in solving the sources of these diseases. He is using the term to ignite the lowest of his followers. – Keith Thompson (@ktpinnacle) April 11, 2020