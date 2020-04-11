Bill Gates warns that another outbreak like coronavirus could occur soon – BGR

Bill Gates warned in an interview that a coronavirus-like outbreak can occur every 20 years or so.

But thanks to the world's slow response to the COVID-19 pandemics, we will be more prepared to handle the next great health crisis.

The founder of Microsoft is working through his foundation on several coronavirus vaccines, which are the only way to really stop the spread of the new virus.

A 2015 TED talk by Bill Gates in which the founder of Microsoft predicted that the world's next big problem would be a plague rather than a world war that went viral a few months ago. The world realized that what was happening with the new coronavirus outbreak followed a scenario that Gates presented. His goal at the time was to raise awareness and convince governments to prepare their responses to a pandemic accordingly. The COVID-19 health crisis shows that the world was not only taken by surprise, but did not act accordingly. Even if China withheld information and concealed the actual number of cases and deaths, many countries had time to prepare to handle local coronavirus epidemics. Some of them actually did it, while most wasted almost two months.

Gates now warns that a coronavirus-like outbreak can occur every 20 years or so. But next time, he believes, the world will be ready to respond.

The founder of Microsoft spoke to Financial times on Skype a few days ago, addressing various issues related to the coronavirus. He reiterated the fact that the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is already involved in the global response to the pandemic, working with the public and private sectors on vaccines, as well as other measures that can help some countries navigate the crisis.

Gates explained again that the foundation will work on the development of seven or eight vaccines concomitantly, including the logistics required to mass-produce each type of drug if it is efficient and safe. Just like he told Trevor Noah a few days ago, having factories in place for cures that might not even work could cost billions, but it would also potentially save billions of dollars and a lot of time.

Still, the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic will cost the world many trillions of dollars more than they should, according to Gates. But that could be a good reason for governments to invest in preparations for the next pandemic:

Having paid many trillions of dollars more than we could have had to pay if we had been prepared, people will prepare, this time, because it affected rich countries. This is the biggest event that people will experience in their entire life. We will have diagnostics on hold. We will have deep antiviral libraries. We will have scaled antibodies. We will have vaccine platforms. We will have early warning systems. We will make germ games. The cost of doing all those things well is very small compared to what we are going through here. And now people realize, OK, there really is a significant probability every 20 years or so with many trips around the world that one of these (viruses) appears. And so, citizens expect the government to make it a priority. It won't cost as much as the defense budget, for example, but it will be a significant investment. Some of those investments will help medical work in other areas. A platform for vaccines, cheap and fast diagnoses: these are not things that are only valuable for an epidemic.

