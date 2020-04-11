Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood and Jos Buttler at Sky Sports for the CWC Watchalong Final | Cricket News

Catch the 2019 Cricket World Cup Final starting at 8 a.m. on Sky Sports on Sunday, with Stokes, Archer, Wood and Buttler joining our experts from 4.30 p.m. on Sky Sports Cricket







Emotions slipped off the charts when the battle of England and New Zealand for the 2019 Cricket World Cup crown went straight into a Super Over.

Now we give you the opportunity to experience every amazing turn and an incredible turn again, if you can bear it!

This Sunday you will see all the balls of the classic of the Lord

Ben Stokes from England, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, and Jos Buttler, will be joining us to rewatch the final stages of one of the most exciting ODI matches of all time.

PODCAST: ATHERS MEETS WORLD CUP WINNERS

What does it take to win a World Cup?

5:47 What is it like to win a World Cup? Mike Atherton met Sir Geoff Hurst and Will Greenwood before England's big day at Lord & # 39; s What is it like to win a World Cup? Mike Atherton met Sir Geoff Hurst and Will Greenwood before England's big day at Lord & # 39; s

Before the final meeting of the England Cricket World Cup with New Zealand, Sky Sports & # 39; Michael Atherton met two local sports icons who know exactly what is needed.

Click on the video above to watch Athers speak to 1966 World Cup-winning legend Sir Geoff Hurst and 2003 Rugby World Cup winner Will Greenwood, while you can listen to the full interview on a podcast.

ANALYSIS: REASONS TO BELIEVE IN ENGLAND WILL BE GAINED

Worried about England's downfall in the World Cup final? Never fear. Our experts have many reasons to believe …

ANDREW STRAUSS: "England have the best starting batsmen in world cricket. It's not just the runs that Jason Roy (426 runs with 71) and Jonny Bairstow (496 with 49.60) score, but also how they score. They are dynamic from the beginning and that puts the bowlers under pressure from the first ball. "

NASSER HUSSAIN: "I cannot think of a player from England who is not in good shape and does not think of God thinking 'I'm playing well'. In general, England has more players in shape than New Zealand, with four or five difficulties England also have a little more depth in their bowling attack as well. "

Jofra Archer catches Australian captain Aaron Finch lbw first ball in semifinal at Edgbaston

ROB KEY: "Of all the England players who have ever played ODI cricket, Jofra Archer has been seen as the most accomplished by an absolute mile on the field; he is probably the best bowler England has ever had in ODI cricket. His sense of occasion impresses me: the bigger the game, the better he plays. Their bowlers set the tone, no one else. "

FEATURE: ENGLAND'S WAY TO THE FINAL

Do you remember that defeat that opened the tournament? Read about England's progress in the competition from the first ball to the semi-final stage …

SF: England 226-2 beat Australia 223 for eight wickets

REPORT The | SCORECARD | AS A STEP

England reached the first World Cup final since 1992 when the hosts crushed Australia by eight wickets in a sold-out Edgbaston semifinal.

By winning the toss and hitting first, Australia dropped to 14-3 after a bowling opening spell by Jofra Archer (2-32) and Chris Woakes (3-20) caught the champion five times.

Steve Smith led a kind of recovery with 85 battles of 119 balls, while Alex Carey (46), who suffered a heavy blow to Archer's chin, also participated in some major runs, before Australia was finally eliminated by 223 in 49 overs.

Jason Roy's sensational World Cup campaign continued as he hit 85 of just 65 balls, sharing a fourth association of more than a hundred first wicket in the tournament with Jonny Bairstow (34), before captain Eoin Morgan (45th ) will properly hit the winning run to see his side at home in 32.1 overs.

Britain's Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood and Jos Buttler will offer your ideas and memories.