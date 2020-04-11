Ben Stokes' Heroism at Headingley: How Cricket Reacted to the Ashes Epic | Cricket News

















2:49



The ashes appeared, but then rose to Ben Stokes with an excellent century to keep the battle for the urn alive.

The ashes appeared, but then rose to Ben Stokes with an excellent century to keep the battle for the urn alive.

After Ashes Rewind on Sky Sports on Saturday, we bring you the best reaction to Ben Stokes' Headingley heroism in the third round last August …

The report

Ben Stokes wrote his name in Ashes folklore with an astonishing century as England leveled the series with a historic wicket victory at Headingley, writes Sam Drury of Headingley …

3:23 The four-time winner of Stokes' game at Headingley was an incredible moment, from whatever angle you look at it. The four-time winner of Stokes' game at Headingley was an incredible moment, from whatever angle you look at it.

Stokes finished undefeated at 135, as England recorded its biggest successful chase in one of the most notable finals in test cricket.

The ATV scored all but one run in a last-place finish of 76 with Jack Leach (1st) and threw the winning runs through the covers to spark wild celebrations among a crowd in Leeds who could hardly believe what they had just seen.

SCORECARD | AS A STEP

'You can't do that Ben Stokes'

Sir Ian Botham had 1981 Andrew Flintoff 2005 while 2019 belongs to Ben Stokes after a notable victory from the ashes at Headingley, writes David Currie of Leeds …

"No way. No, no way. You can't do that, Ben Stokes!"

0:51 Take a look at one of Stokes' most undefeated ton shots in Headingley. It's incredible from all angles! Take a look at one of Stokes' most undefeated ton shots in Headingley. It's incredible from all angles!

England's remarkable summer began with some Stokes genius, a surprising one-handed catch on the edge in their opening Cricket World Cup match against South Africa that sparked those exact words from Sky Sports & # 39; Nasser Hussain.

After playing a major hand in a Super-Over madness that saw England lift the World Cup, Stokes was once again at the heart of a truly incredible victory at Headingley, one that rivaled not only the drama of the late Lord from mid-July, but with anything in cricket that has come before.

5:31 Watch Ashes Bitesize from the day Stokes surprised Australia with a magnificent 135 undefeated Watch Ashes Bitesize from the day Stokes surprised Australia with a magnificent 135 undefeated

Stokes Joins Botham as Headingley Hero

Ben Stokes added his name to Headingley's cast of heroes, but had some stellar acts of support as the ashes were kept alive., David Ruse writes

What they say

England match winner Ben Stokes: "It was amazing and something I will never forget. I have to take it all in. I'm not sure it will happen again. He is up to the task (with the World Cup victory). I love being part of those challenges he faces: we are playing at the highest level and expects nothing more. There is nothing better than being there at the end and getting your team to break the line. "

England Captain Joe Root: "Trying to summarize Stokes' innings in words is impossible. Battering outrageous. He has a record and he has it on the bench, he had to resort to all that but to stay as calm and serene as he did at the time." it took a great deal of skill, courage, and belief in his own ability. It is a fabulous marker for everyone. I'm still trying to understand everything, it was incredible. "

1:03 Highlights of England's surprising comeback victory in the third ash test Highlights of England's surprising comeback victory in the third ash test

Sir Ian Botham: "I have been playing the Stokes drum for a long time and I know that when other players see it they think that there is something special about it. It is very valuable for cricket, not only England, but it will sell the game worldwide. He should enjoy every moment. It was a really remarkable performance. "

Nasser Hussain of Sky Sports: "That was unbelievable from Stokes. What surprised me was that he never seems to know when to give up. He's exhausted; he's finished the World Cup, he cast an excellent spell yesterday; he must be very tired. To have clarity of thought that he did it when you're so tired and under so much pressure is excellent. He made the right decision at the right time, always. "

Sky Sports Mike Atherton: "In this area, great English entries in recent years, you think Botham in 1981, Gooch in 1991, Butcher 2001 and Stokes have to get through all of that. Australia, ashes at stake, England were dead and buried. This has to be one of the best test tickets. It was a combination of all kinds of things, dexterity, skill, versatility and, above all, an attitude of "on my corpse,quot; and without which you are not a great player.

Shane Warne of Sky Sports: "It was an incredible thing: high octane cricket. The atmosphere and intensity of the crowd was off the scale. Controlling the game like Stokes did was just incredible; he's one of those guys you want in the trenches with you. He's An incredible cricket player and a special talent, but when the opportunity presents itself, you still have to take advantage of it. There's nothing like Cricket Test that shows this kind of drama. "