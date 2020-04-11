Beaten woman killed by brick crashing through car window thrown from highway overpass – Up News Info San Francisco

CONCORD (Up News Info SF) – A 63-year-old woman from Antioch was killed Friday night when a brick thrown from a highway overpass crashed into the front window of a car she was traveling on Highway 242 near Highway 4 in Concord, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A CHP officer on the scene on Friday night told KPIX 5 that the brick was thrown from an overpass near Highway 4 and the Chicago Harbor Expressway (Highway 242).

According to the officer, a monkey wrench was thrown from an overpass on the same stretch of road just 3 weeks ago. They don't know if the two incidents are related, but were investigating it as a possibility.

In a social media post, the CHP said it received a call to 911 reporting the incident around 9:32 p.m. Upon arrival of the emergency personnel and CHP, a passenger in the vehicle became unconscious and insensitive. Life-saving procedures were attempted but failed and she was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The 20-year-old driver and two young children in the back seat were not injured. The woman's name or her relationship with the other passengers in the car was disclosed.

Investigators at the scene determined that the 2004 gray Volkswagen Jetta was driving north on Highway 242 and approaching Highway 4 when a heavy object crashed through a vehicle window and hit her while sitting in the front seat. law.

The driver, realizing that the woman was injured, turned off the highway and called 911. The cause of this incident was still under investigation.

If anyone witnessed this incident, the events that preceded it, or saw someone within the immediate area, please contact Contra Costa CHP in Martinez at (925) 646-4980. Thank you