Many were quite disappointed when the long-awaited live Instagram battle between Babyface and Teddy Riley didn't happen as scheduled. Well now Babyface has provided an update fans can expect, while also revealing their recent fight with the coronavirus.

When the legendary Instagram live battle between Babyface and Teddy Riley was called off at the last minute, fans were absolutely devastated that the long-awaited showdown between the two great musicians was not happening.

Previously, Teddy explained that one of the reasons the battle was postponed was because they were trying to find ways to bypass Instagram's one-hour live cap. He said, "We really want this to be done right, and we don't want Instagram stops."

Well, as you celebrate your 62North Dakota Birthday, Babyface finally explained why things were postponed and offered a shocking confession about his health:

“I would like to warmly thank everyone for all of today's birthday wishes. I feel very blessed to be able to celebrate another birthday. I have tested positive for the Covid19 virus, as have my family. It's incredibly scary to go through my friends. I am pleased to report that we have now tested negative and are on our way to regaining health.

That being said … I would like to officially accept the invitation of the legendary Swizz Beatz & Timbaland to participate with my little brother, Teddy Riley in what I would like to call a Celebration of Excellence in Black Music in – Teddy Vs. Babyface … So get ready for a night of rhythm and love. Ladies … put on your red dress … light the candles, pour some wine and don't forget to bring your dance shoes. Teddy bear!!! Let's show them what Hip Hop / R,amp;B music really means to the world! "

Babyface then announced the new date for the battle, which is April 18.th At 6 pm. PST / 9 p.m. EST on Instagram. We can not wait!

Do you want tea directly in your text inbox? Contact us at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!