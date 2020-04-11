Babyface and his family have tested positive for coronavirus: announces live Instagram concert

Singer Babyface has revealed surprising news on his official Instagram account about his family and the Coronavirus. The R,amp;B singer celebrated his 62nd birthday on April 10, 2020, and in a celebratory birthday message, revealed that he and his family tested positive for Covid-19, the deadly novel virus that has devastated the United States and the world. . He also revealed that after a period of illness, he and his family have now tested negative. It is unclear whether he and his family will have a second follow-up test to ensure that the negative results remain accurate. There were some reports from Wuhan, China that some tested positive after testing negative and fighting the virus.

Fortunately for Babyface (born Kenneth Edmonds) and his family, they feel better and are now planning a live Instagram concert for April 18, 2020. Babyface certainly takes nothing for granted and made it clear that he is happy and grateful he beat Coronavirus and is here to celebrate another birthday.

Babyface shared the following message on his official Instagram account where he has 403.6k followers.

“I would like to warmly thank everyone for all of today's birthday wishes. I feel very blessed to be able to celebrate another birthday. I have tested positive for the Covid19 virus, as have my family. It's incredibly scary to go through my friends. I am pleased to report that we have now tested negative and are on our way to regaining health. "

You can check out Babyface's full Instagram post along with the upcoming concert announcement below.

The coronavirus pandemic has devastated the world and the United States has been the worst of all. There are currently 1,724,736 coronavirus cases worldwide and the global death toll is 104,938. The number is believed to be higher due to people who may have died from the Coronavirus and who were never tested. There is also a big dispute regarding the facts and figures that China released.

As of Saturday morning, April 11, 2020, the death toll from the United States Coronavirus is 19,715 and it is rising.

Babyface and his family are among the lucky ones who got the virus and recovered. Are you going to see Babyface's Instagram concert live on April 18, 2020?



