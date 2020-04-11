Ascension Michigan Shining Moments – Up News Info Detroit

MICHIGAN (DETROIT Up News Info) – Looking for inspiring news? Scroll through this overview to see how Ascension Michigan's health heroes show love and support.

The children cheered up our health heroes a little at Ascension Southeast Michigan Hospitals.

The heroic nurses at Ascension Providence Hospital in Novi received a thank you card with words of thanks and appreciation for their hard work and dedication.

The team at the Ascension Standish Skilled Nursing Facility is working hard to keep residents safe and find creative ways to avoid isolation during this time of social estrangement. Driving residents to their doorstep allowed them to keep a safe distance during their favorite bingo game. Residents were very grateful to be able to interact with each other.

The COVID unit clinical nurse manager publishes daily updates at Ascension Providence Hospital in Southfield. People love to see positive updates on the creative scoreboard every day.

The frontline heroes at Ascension St. John Hospital are showered with love and support from their community, family and friends.

