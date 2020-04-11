Arjun Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor look adorable in this throwback image

In these critical times and in a confined state, we all share photos of days of pre-social estrangement when we were happy to rejoice without any restrictions. Yesterday, being Brother's Day, Arjun Kapoor thought it would be the perfect opportunity to share a throwback image with his huge Kapoor clan.

Arjun shared a nice old photo where he is seen with Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Mohit Marwah, Arjun Marwah, Harshvardhan Kapoor in London. The Kapoor brothers in these children's avatar almost become unrecognizable, but thank goodness for Arjun Kapoor for labeling them and making us realize who's who. In the adorable image, while Sonam Kapoor also looks classy back then, Arjun Kapoor is all smiles in London. This is a really perfect throwback image and also a lovely click to celebrate Brothers Day on days of social distance.

Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Ashipash Gowariker's Panipat in front of Kriti Sanon. His next will be Dibakar Banerjee's Sandeep Pinky Faraar with Parineeti Chopra. The film was slated to premiere on April 20, but due to the crash, the film's release had to be pushed indefinitely. This is his third movie with Parineeti after Ishaqzaade and Namastey England. In personal life she is strengthening herself with her boyfriend Malaika Arora. And the two are often seen sharing their soft throwback photos on Instagram.