Apryl Jones Says Omarion's Mother Was "Nasty,quot;: Social Media Reacts!

Apryl Jones sparked the anger of some of her followers on social media recently when she said Omario's mother acted "unpleasant,quot; when they were a couple. Hot New Hip Hop claims that it is evident that Omarion and Apryl speak to each other differently in public.

For the past year, former reality TV lovers have been the focus of many people on social media. For example, Apryl Jones and Omarion collaborator and B2K co-member Lil & # 39; Fizz started dating and made it part of his story on the reality series, Love and Hip-Hop: Hollywood.

Despite the fact that many Omarion fans pressured him about the fact that the mother of his children was dating his gang member, Omarion decided to remain relatively silent, until he finally released a response in which he seemed quite apathetic and without inconvenience.

With all that said, Apryl has expressed disapproval of Omarion, including on April 8, Wednesday, when the star did a live chat on Instagram with her friend and some of her fans and followers.

When asked what he thought about marriage these days, Apryl said he was no longer a big fan of the concept and that he didn't mind getting married. A fan asked her if she would choose her mother over her hypothetical husband and children, and she went on to say that she would choose her man and children.

Jones went on to say that it was one of the big problems he had with Omarion, the fact that his mother could be really "unpleasant,quot; at times. April went on to say that it was the mother's responsibility to support the person her son chooses to date, regardless of whether he likes it or not.

"It may not be appropriate for her," said the reality star, but she won't always realize the inner workings of the romance. As for the status of his romance with his ex's former bandmate, Ricki Mathers reported earlier this year that Lil Fizz and Apryl Jones suspended him.

Ad

As previously reported, April and Fizz were hated by social media after claiming they were just friends, but then they started dating soon after.



Post views:

0 0