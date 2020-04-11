Apple creates 30 iPad-based activities for kids at home – Latest News

As millions of children stay home due to the new coronavirus pandemic while schools are closed, Apple has created 30 iPad-based educational activities for children.

The activities are designed to assist in learning at home for children ages 4-8, or preschool through second grade.

Some activities include impersonating something, capturing a time-lapse video, watching the color in slow motion, going for a walk on the phone, creating a storyboard of your daily routine, and finding ways in nature, etc.

"We have designed 30 creative activities for kids, or for the whole family, as part of our ongoing effort to support learning at home. We can't wait to see what you create," Apple Education tweeted Thursday.

Explore 30 fun, constructive, and creative activities to do with iPad's built-in features (you can also use an iPhone).

Designed for children in grades PK-2, these activities can be easily adapted for the entire family, Apple said.

Many activities take advantage of the iPad's camera and its own applications.

"We know that parents are juggling this difficult time. Apple's educational team has some fun ways to keep kids everywhere creating," Apple CEO Tim Cook tweeted.

Some other fun activities are going back in time (finding an old photo, taking a new photo, recreating the scene using black and white filters to make it look like the past) and writing a love letter to the planet.

