Angelina Jolie's son Maddox returned home to rescue his depressed mother?

Did Maddox Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie's son, come home to rescue her depressed mother? That's the subject of a new article in the next April 20, 2020 issue of the National Enquirer. According to the magazine, Angelina Jolie has been extremely depressed since her separation from Brad Pitt and the ongoing custody battle both have waged. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt had a fight in September 2016 and it is believed that Maddox was somehow caught in the middle. Now, almost four years later, Angelina and Brad are no closer to settling their custody agreement, and sources informed the store that it is affecting Angelina.

Maddox had gone to college in South Korea, but returned home at the start of the Coronavirus pandemic. Now the article suggests that he came home to help his mother and support her through this difficult time.

The source stated the following upon departure.

"Angie has been ripped apart in this ongoing war with Brad, worrying about the custody fight, money, and hardly sleeping or eating. Angie and Maddox have a special bond. She loves him from the moment she saw him smiling at her from a He was born in a Cambodian orphanage, and immediately knew he had to adopt him. "

You can see a photo of Angelina with little Maddox below.

Fans were happy for Angelina when it became known that Maddox had left South Korea to be with his family before the borders were closed. The report went on to say that Maddox has been a great help to Angelina and is helping children and has been a good support for Angelina.

The source continued.

“He made her a cup of tea when she arrived and took on the role of mother to her younger siblings. Maddox is putting the other kids online and tidying up the house, all while working on their online studies from home!

Although Brad Pitt has been associated with various women and there are numerous reports and rumors suggesting that he has reunited with his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston, he has not yet publicly confirmed any of the romance or reunion rumors.

Ad %MINIFYHTML236d18ad7f0b5c4df91f67c4205d423a80% %MINIFYHTML236d18ad7f0b5c4df91f67c4205d423a80%

Angelina Jolie has not even been connected to anyone nor is she rumored to be dating anyone since her separation from Brad Pitt.



Post views:

0 0