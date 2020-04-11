Angela Stanton's son leaves in & # 39; Old F **** t & # 39; Bobby Lytes for & # 39; harassing him & # 39;

Instagram

Jave is feeling too overwhelmed with emotion at one point as he claims that the VH1 personality has a 'crown in your hole **, you should quarantine your hole ** for 14 days & # 39 ;.

Angela StantonJave's son doesn't have the best relationship with Bobby lytes, and has had enough to keep his feelings secret. During a public group chat organized by Milan christopher, the young man left in the "Love and Hip Hop: Miami"star and called it all kinds of names.

Among all the insults he threw at Bobby, Jave said that the latter had the face of a colonizer and that he wanted to see him bite into a hamburger. "I still make more money than you, damn, I don't have to go to the reality TV show and show my ** hole," she said to Bobby, before it got even worse with Jave saying Bobby took a porcelain toilet and he put it in his mouth through his teeth.

Without stopping there, he claimed that Bobby stuffed these teeth into a jar when he went to bed and called him "old ladybug" and "fucking old man." Jave continued, "Your hole ** needs a breathing machine. We are not the same, bitch," adding that Bobby seems forty and horrible.

At one point it got a bit obscene, as Jave said "Bobby's shit is a rock that turns the volcano. You have a crown in your hole **, you need to quarantine your hole ** for 14 days. You need sanitized gloves for your hole **. That's not me. We are not the same type of girl … You don't have a healthy face. " Before Jave could finish his comments, Milan pressed the mute button so that other people couldn't hear what he was saying.

It's unclear what caused Jave to be so angry at Bobby, though reports indicated that the VH1 personality has been harassing the boy for months.