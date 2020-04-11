Amy Schumer "Learn to Cook" from husband in new show

WENN

The & # 39; Trainwreck & # 39; actress and her husband, chef Chris Fischer, got their own cooking show to be filmed during her self-isolation amidst the coronavirus blockade.

Funny Amy Schumer and her husband chef Chris Fischer They have landed their own cooking show.

The "Derailed train"Star will enter the kitchen with her man for"Amy Schumer learns to cook", in which the couple will prepare tasty dishes with fresh farm ingredients.

All eight episodes will be filmed remotely while the couple is self-isolating during the coronavirus chaos and airing on the Food Network.

In a statement, Food Network President Courtney White writes: "Amy and Chris will take an unprecedented look at their lives while they are quarantined at home."

"Fully fired, Amy's boundless humor and Chris's culinary skills show viewers how they navigate life while at home making the most of these turbulent times with some laughter and good food."

Schumer adds: "Chris and I are excited to do this project with Food Network combining our two passions: for Chris it's cooking and for me it's eating."

The Funny Woman continues to reveal that they will also donate to charities that provide relief and support for coronaviruses to those in need during the global pandemic.

"With everything that is happening in the world right now, we are so grateful to be able to share an entertaining and informative experience with viewers," continues Schumer.

"And it's more important than ever to take care of each other, so Chris and I will make donations to causes that matter to us: the Immokalee Coalition of Fair Food Program and select domestic violence organizations."

"Amy Schumer Learns to Cook" will be released later in the spring of 2020.