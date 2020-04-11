Allow complete e-commerce operations as a first step towards normality: IAMAI – Latest news

The full operations of e-commerce companies should be opened while moving towards normalcy, as these services can help support social distancing by delivering products at the door, the IAMAI industry body said earlier this week. The Indian Internet and Mobile Association, whose members include Flipkart, Amazon Seller Services, eBay, etc., said that e-commerce services can facilitate the delivery of producers and sellers to more than 75-100 million active customers in various platforms in 19,000 PIN code areas.

"E-commerce services are the only means of ensuring social distancing while maintaining economic operations in the country. For each e-commerce delivery person, the country can help 350 people avoid a trip to a point Therefore, a fully functional e-commerce distribution chain is the best way to guarantee social distancing and to guarantee a restricted congregation of the population, "said IAMAI.



The government has allowed e-commerce services to operate only for the delivery of essential items.

Due to restrictions imposed during blocking and increased orders, e-commerce companies have delayed their delivery time at various locations.

IAMAI said that the broad scope of electronic commerce can help generate demand and income for thousands of small vendors, distributors, manufacturers, and therefore support the livelihoods of the many people employed in these and associated activities.

"The various platforms can also directly empower local & # 39; kirana & # 39; (supermarket) stores by facilitating ordering and delivery of products, thus providing a lifeline for entities currently struggling under closure." said the association.

"The full opening of B2C services, in both product and service categories through e-commerce platforms, is the first and most important step to return to normal economic activity. Normal economic activity according to the association comprises overall openness to manufacturing and services on one end and its availability to consumers on the other, "IAMAI said.