Alarming decline of smartphones in India, will last longer: Report – Latest news

The downturn in the smartphone industry had already started before the blockades in countries like India and with retail stores now closed, online channels selling essentials like groceries and consumers unwilling to replace the device, the slowdown it will be deep and last longer than in China, a new report said.

China's smartphone market took a sharp hit in January and February, but was already recovering before the end of March as supply chains and retail activity returned to normal.

According to Counterpoint Research, the second quarter will reflect a slight rebound with more slight positives during the rest of 2020 in China.

However, the image is not so rosy in India and elsewhere where blockades occurred in March.

"It may be as deep as China's sharp slowdown, but it is likely to last longer. Unlike China, where at least part of the slowdown was supply-driven, the rest of the world's contraction is driven more by consumers who retain replacement activity until they are more comfortable with the new economic realities of their situation, "said Peter Richardson, Director of Research, Counterpoint.

Smartphone production in India will decline by almost 30 percent during the month of March in the midst of the shutdown, as smartphone manufacturing units are now closed across the country.

Assuming the locks ease in a few weeks, the recovery should be strong, he said, although we can expect some consumers to change their spending patterns.

The world is officially in a global recession as declared by the International Monetary Fund (IMF). According to IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva, global growth will turn very negative in 2020, and more than 170 countries will experience negative growth in per capita income this year.

However, impacts are likely to be felt differently between developed and developing countries.

"In India, the government acted very quickly to block the country. But in doing so, it seemed to forget the millions of migrant and casual workers who make up a large percentage of the workforce. Many found themselves not only unemployed, but also without home more or less overnight, "said Richardson.

The governments of emerging economies are not strong enough to support their populations or corporations during long closings. And what is worse, capital is fleeing to safe havens, which has meant the US dollar, almost exclusively.

"Businesses can reduce the size of office space by realizing that up to a third of employees can work effectively from home almost continuously," said Richardson.

