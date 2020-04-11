Ajax Coaching Academy funds the club that is still shaping football | Football news





The influence of Ajax and Johan Cruyff continues to endure in football

When Ajax reached the Europa League final in 2017, the emotion was palpable. It went up one level when the club came seconds after reaching the Champions League final last season. These examples showed that the famous old club could still compete with the best in the world. Ajax was still a force to be reckoned with on the global stage.

But while these successes provide a welcome boost for fans, anyone who succumbs to the idea that Ajax needs European glory to maintain its influence in the game is wrong. Regardless of what happens on the field, this is a club that continues to shape the way soccer is played around the world. The Ajax idea endures.

"Success at the highest level always helps," says Menno Geelen. Sky Sports. "The fact that we did it with local players who played attractive Ajax-style soccer helps even more. It helps us sell our history. But the other element is that we have built a brand around our soccer philosophy and that has allowed people around the world. " the world to connect with us. "

Geelen is the commercial director of Ajax. If cameras catch a glimpse of him, he's usually in the stands chatting with more famous names like football director Marc Overmars or CEO Edwin van der Sar. He is a man steeped in the tradition of this club. He is also the man in charge of expanding the Ajax Training Academy.

Ajax CEO Edwin van der Sar with Commercial Director Menno Geelen

Everyone wants a piece of Ajax. Last summer, Barcelona and Juventus paid large sums for Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt, respectively. Ajax cannot compete financially with those clubs, but the Dutch club exercises its influence differently. The battle for soft power is one that is won silently by original trendsetters.

Former Barcelona midfielder Xavi once described the Catalan club's model as a & # 39; Ajax model & # 39; and now others also want to import that model. Crucially, they are prepared to pay for the privilege. As Geelen explains, the idea of ​​tapping into Ajax's coaching brand started somewhat organically, but it is proving to be a financial change for the club.

"In the past 25 years, many clubs have visited us to see our academy," he says. "We always showed them around and told them what we did because that's the polite way to behave. But with more and more clubs visiting and wanting information, it was no longer possible for everyone. It had become a complete … working time so that we can show people.

Ajax's association with Guangzhou R,amp;F is lucrative for the Dutch club

"Now, if a club wants to improve its academy, we come to an agreement on how to achieve its goals. We can share our training methods and our training infrastructure."

"We have about 50 clubs that we work with in the Netherlands. We have our own club in South Africa. We work for a club in Australia, Sydney FC. In Japan we work for Sagan Tusy and in China we have an academy for Guangzhou R,amp;F.

"It is really great for us. If you are Ajax, then you get eight or nine million euros a year from television money. That is probably what a club like Everton receives every month."

"So we have to be creative. From Guangzhou R,amp;F we receive three million a year for ten years, or 30 million euros in total. For a club like Ajax, that is a lot of money."

Ajax and Guangzhou R,amp;F have promised to build the best academy in China

"With the other clubs as well, we are getting five or six million a year from the coaching academy. Maybe in English football that doesn't sound like much, but for us that's almost the same as we get from television money and it's growing year by year.

"When we started it was only a few hundred thousand. We reached a million about three years ago. Then we reached three million. Now it is five or six million."

"If the coronavirus disappeared, in a few years we will be able to reach eight or nine million."

But what exactly are these clubs buying?

Ajax's prestige has a prestige, of course, and the possibility of building an academy infrastructure in accordance with the principles of the best has its appeal. But many of these clubs are also receiving the practical benefit of information from Ajax coaches.

"We had coaches here in Amsterdam who wanted a new challenge or a new lifestyle and now they can go to China for two years and then come back here," says Geelen. "Our best coaches stay in Amsterdam, but fortunately we have many good coaches."

Clubs like Guangzhou R,amp;F now receive Ajax approved training

They carry with them the traditions of Ajax, but also the innovations of Ajax.

"Innovation is perhaps one of the most important things for us," he adds. "We are moving into the future head-on. We have an open mind for change and being creative is the key to moving forward. We want to be open to ideas and stimulate them.

Remember, we were the first club to take a short penalty kick. That sums up a little bit how we think. We want the players to be creative on the field, so we also want to be creative in the organization. Sometimes that can be difficult in football. Because it is very traditional in its thinking and people can be a little reluctant to change the culture.

Remember, we were the first club to take a short penalty kick. That sums up a little bit how we think. We want the players to be creative on the field, so we also want to be creative in the organization. Menno Geelen

"But you can't sit back and think you know it all. If you think you've figured it out, in two years you'll be out of date. We have a lot to learn, but it's about player and coach development, we think we have a unique approach."

Some of the innovations seem small. Young Ajax players train in different colored socks so their teammates know which foot is stronger. Details matter.

Others owe a lot to the club's willingness to seek inspiration elsewhere.

"We have people who come from cycling, athletics, baseball and field hockey now working on our youth development," says Geelen. "How is it possible to tour the Tour de France in 20 days at the highest level? Nutrition is the key and that is something we can learn from when our players have to play three games in one week."

"It's really normal to have good food. Everyone does that. We were giving our players the same good food before every game. But when we visited the cycling teams we saw that each competitor had their own menu. Some had more chicken than others." . If you want to maximize performance, you can't offer everyone the same menu, it has to be personalized.

"We have athletic trainers who teach our players to run. Only small changes in foot position have made a difference and helped them improve."

"E-sports have been helpful, too. We noticed that our young players really like to play. It's great for hand-eye coordination. Not all day, but sometimes it helps with reactions. Maybe 0.01 percent better but if you can help, we will.

"We were one of the first clubs in the world to have an in-house esports player. That came from a business perspective because it made it easier to reach our younger fans and we wanted to connect with them. From the business side, it really works. Money we earn from eSports can be reinvested in our academy. "

Young people learn English at Guangzhou R,amp;F in-house educational facilities

It is just another example of how Ajax is finding new ways to prosper in modern gaming.

So what's next?

"Ajax is not Manchester United," says Geelen. "We cannot do 20 countries at a time, so we have to do it country by country. There is a lot of interest in South America, so that is the next step for us, but for now we are focusing our energy on China, Japan and Australia. as well as in the United States where we have an office in New York. "

Ajax might not be Manchester United, its omnipresence is not so open. But when it comes to shaping the game, the Ajax brand is strong.

"Our youth academy is our lifesaver," says Geelen. "We cannot buy legends, but we can create them. We know that we are not the richest club in the world, but when it comes to influencing the way the world plays soccer. I think we are still at the top."

"Of course there are new clubs. Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp are inspiring people with their football. But I think many are still getting inspired by the way we do things."

"Wherever you go, people talk about Ajax and they talk about youth development and attacking football. We still want to influence football in a positive way and we can still have a big influence. We can still inspire. We will reinvest the money and the cycle I'll keep going. "