African officials confront Chinese governments over their racist mistreatment of black people due to the coronavirus

Roommates, as the coronavirus continues to spread and impact various groups of people, a city in China is taking some discriminatory measures to stop the spread. Apparently, the people of Guangzhou are convinced that the Africans in the city are responsible for the spread, and their racist and xenophobic precautions are leaving many black people without adequate living conditions.

According to CNN Africa, many African citizens have been evicted from their homes by hotel owners and rejected, despite having a recent travel history or known contact with COVID-19 patients.

CNN says they spoke to more than two dozen African people living in Guangzhou, who are left homeless, subjected to random tests of coronavirus and quarantined for 14 days in their homes.

The new precautions come immediately after what China calls a second wave of coronavirus cases. Chinese President Xi Jinping urged authorities to closely monitor cases of the virus from other countries.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijan said the following about the relationship between China and African countries:

“Since the start of the coronavirus outbreak, China and African countries have always supported each other and always fought jointly against the virus. I would like to emphasize that the Chinese government treats all foreigners in China equally, opposes any differentiated practice targeting specific groups of people, and has zero tolerance for discriminatory words and actions. "