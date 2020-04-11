Addeybb breaks into Sydney's hit at Queen Elizabeth in Randwick | Racing News

Addeybb claimed an impressive victory at the Longines Queen Elizabeth Stakes in Randwick on Saturday.

William Haggas's runner reached Group One gold under Tom Marquand at Ranvet Stakes last month and added another high-level success by firing Verry Elleegant and Japanese raider Danon Premium in style.

Addeybb and Marquand led the field becoming the straight, with Danon Premium making his bid for glory in a furlong and a half out.

It seemed briefly that Danon Premium could grab the 10 furlong prize, but Addeybb seemed to have a lot in store and when Marquand gave the signal, he found another team.

Addeybb stretched into the distance, with Marquand relaxing just before the line.

Verry Elleegant, who was second at Ranvet, again took second place, with Danon Premium third.

Haggas' assistant Harry Eustace told Sky Racing: "I'm excited. It takes a lot of time and effort that comes with a win like this for everyone at home, Safi who rides it every day and Tom, who has been a peach. absolute,quot;. It's fantastic.

"If we had more rain, I would have earned more, I would say

"Since June of last year, he (Haggas) thought he was the right horse, getting the soft ground, to come here to the Championship, it's fantastic."

"When he kicked around to turn, he ran to the line at Ranvet and he was going to do the same here today. It was easy to see the last 50 (meters), but we had a little scream." before that."

Marquand said: "What a hard, direct and genuine horse. It just goes off, it knows when to turn it on and it just lowers its head and runs for you, you don't even have to ask him."

"It is an honor to ride such a horse and for William Haggas and (the owner) Sheikh Ahmed (al Maktoum) staying on top of him is quite amazing."

"It traverses that terrain like it's not even there. I guess that's just one of its main attributes and shows how tough it is, because it just doesn't care and runs directly on it."

"Traveling today, there was never a time when I thought I wasn't going to pick up; I guess that was what the Japanese horse and everyone else found."

"Coming here and winning the Queen Elizabeth on an English horse for someone who has given me a lot of support, at a difficult time for English racing, it couldn't mean more."

The young rascal doesn't shoot

British raider Young Rascal finished Saturday at the Schweppes Sydney Cup venues in Randwick.

The five-year-old boy trained by William Haggas liked his first attempt within two miles after winning a Group Three on his Australian goal last month.

Young Rascal was up front becoming the fastball in group one, but Tom Marquand was really starting to get down to work.

However, the castrated Intello could not find a great answer and walked away when Etah James, trained by Ciaron Maher and David Eustace, took glory under Glen Boss.

The Chosen finished a tight second place with former Brian Meehan raheen House third. Young Rascal was seventh.

The winning connections had previously taken Group Two Heineken 3 Percy Sykes Stakes with the Away Game, while Boss also triumphed in Group One Star Australian Oaks aboard James Cummings & # 39; Colette.