Actress, Director, Producer at LA Theater Was 58 years old – Deadline

Diane Rodríguez, whose career was immersed in the Los Angeles theater community, died Friday of cancer at age 58, according to her representative.

Rodríguez was an actress, director, playwright and producer, and later book writer for the Broadway-style musical Barbie Live!, creative and cultural consultant for the Disney Television Animation series Elena of Avalor.

His career began in 1973 when he joined the Luis Valdez Peasant Theater. She then became an associate artistic director for the Center Theater Group, and worked with theaters and artists across the country, as well as internationally; Chairman of the Board of the Theater Communications Group.

Rodríguez was Associate Artistic Director at the Center Theater Group in Los Angeles, where she was a member of the artistic staff for 24 years, overseeing the production of new works and developing the new work of more than 75 artists, both playwrights and companies, including the works. Straight White Men "by young Jean Lee, The White Album by Lars Jan, Venice is dead by Roger Guenveur Smith and Richard Montoya, and How to be a rock critic by Jessica Blank and Erik Jensen.

She was inducted into The College of Fellows for the American Theater in 2018 and named by President Obama to the NEA National Arts Council. She was president of the Board of the Theater Communications Group from 2013-2016. She was a 2017 Fellowship Director for the Sundance Theater Lab in Arles, France, and a 2016 Fellowship Director for Stage Directors and the Choreographer Foundation.

She curated and produced, with REDCAT, "RADAR LA", an international theater festival in 2011 and 2013. She directed for numerous theater companies, including East West Players, South Coast Repertory, Pasadena Playhouse, Center Theater Group, City Theater in Pittsburgh , Mixed Blood in Minneapolis, Actors Theater of Phoenix (two nominations for best director, ariZoni Theater Awards), Borderlands Theater in Arizona, Victory Gardens in Chicago and Playwrights & # 39; Arena / Los Angeles (nomination for best director, LA Weekly Awards ), among others.

For 10 seasons, she was the main actress of the seminal theater company El Teatro Campesino, with whom she toured nationally and internationally. She was also a co-founder of groundbreaking comedy company Latins Anonymous.

Most recently, she directed the world premiere of "Las Mujeres Del Mar" for Playwrights & # 39; Arena in 2019, Culture Clash's "Bordertown Now" at Pasadena Playhouse and Richard Cabral's "Fighting Shadows" at Inner City Arts, both in 2018. Her play "Living Large" premiered at the Luna Theater in 2012 and "The Sweetheart Deal" premiered in 2017 at the Los Angeles Theater Center.

She is survived by her husband, José Delgado, owner of Pleiades Management and production director of the Ojai Playwrights Conference; his mother, Helen E. Rodríguez de San José, his niece, Gabrielle E. Fusco, his nephew Mario J. Fusco and his brother-in-law, Gary Fusco. No memorial plans have been announced.