AB de Villiers: Sporting Genius: How technical adjustments helped South African records | Cricket News

South African AB de Villiers frankly talks about how changes in his technique allowed him to break some one-day records.

AB de Villiers is a sports genius.

Cricket is his greatest skill: who can forget his record of 162 66-ball runs against the West Indies at the 2015 Cricket World Cup?

But he's also an expert in other sports as Nasser Hussain discovered in our three-part series, filmed a few years ago in AB's native South Africa.

With the coronavirus stopping cricket live, we're rerunning our show at De Villiers on Saturdays at skysports.com, so you can marvel at his talent, hear him talk about his career, see his hitting tips, and see what happened when Nasser AB faced golf and tennis!

In the second part The inflection point – that you can see in the video at the top of the page – AB talks frankly about how changes in his technique allowed him to break some one-day international records.

De Villiers holds the record for the fastest ODI century, with just 31 balls.

De Villiers holds the record for the fastest ODI century at just 31 balls against the West Indies in Johannesburg in January 2015 and then had the fastest 150 in the format, at just 64 balls, against the same opposition in a World Cup match in Sydney one month later.

De Villiers explains how that success became possible after he concentrated on playing the ball later and adapted his batting style to return to his fold before advancing when the bowler threw the ball.

AB also demonstrates how the cover drive plays and seeks to deal with spinning players and reveals why it does not appear to premeditate too early.

Additionally, De Villiers faces Nasser in tennis, a sport he loved so much when he was growing up that he sought to attend the Nick Bollettieri Academy in the United States before deciding to stay in South Africa and focus on team sports.

For all that, and AB explaining how Jonty Rhodes helped him through a difficult time in his career, see AB de Villiers: Sporting Genius in the video at the top of the page.