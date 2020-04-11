Aayush Sharma reveals how time passes during the confinement

With the outbreak of Corona in the world, our country entered a blockade a few days ago. While most are locked up inside our homes with our families, learning one or two skills, Bollywood celebrities are doing their best to help the country with donations and educate citizens about social alienation. We meet the actor Aayush Sharma, who is spending time with her extended family on her panvel farm. The actor made his Bollywood debut with the production of Salya Khan, Loveyatri along with Warina Hussain, he shared with us what he misses most during this period and also his training regimen with brother-in-law Salman Khan.

You are currently at Panvel's farm, was it planned or spontaneous?

This was not planned. Due to Janta's curfew, we all came to the farm and the plan was to stay here until then, but as the closure was announced after that, we continued to stay here. As the farm is completed in isolation with just a little help from home, we all think that the best decision is to stay here.

How do you spend your time? Do you feel like you were missing this family time because of work?

Yes, I was surely missing lots with my family due to work. Right now I spend a lot of time with my children, playing board games with Ahil, taking him to the farm to prick vegetables, feeding the children and changing Ayat's diapers. Completely busy with my father's duties and I'm enjoying it too, giving Arpita a little rest.



How are you trying to be productive?

I spend my time reading the script for the movie that I'm going to start shooting soon, getting into the skin of my character that I'm playing in the movie. And I learned to play the guitar as I always wanted to learn it.

Do you miss being on movie sets?

If much.

Lessons you have drunk during this period?

The only lesson I have learned during this period is "value your work,quot;

How do you handle clothes and essentials? Did you try your hand in the kitchen?

Fortunately, we have little help from the house that stays with us on the farm, so one of them goes to buy the groceries once a week and, as we keep coming to the farm, we had our little clothes here and Few that we had brought with us to manage that. I go to the kitchen just to make eggs for breakfast, since that's all I know.

Have you been able to see new facets of Salman as he is also relaxing there?

We know each other long enough to know each other.

Do you both train together on the farm?

Yes, we both train together and it's always fun to work with him.

What is the future like … as an actor, as a person?

It is very uncertain, no one can predict his future. I just want to work hard to be a good actor and a better person.

Are there times of frustration or depression?

Not at all. If there is such a moment, everything disappears seeing my children

What can't you live without?

My family