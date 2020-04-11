A survivor's story, "This plague, this virus doesn't have the last word,quot; – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

As we head to Easter weekend, a message of hope and encouragement from a COVID-19 survivor.

"God is present with us," says the Rev. Dr. Robert Pace, rector of the Trinity Episcopal Church in Fort Worth, "and we will never be abandoned."

About a month ago, Reverend Pace was Tarrant County's first positive diagnosis. Now he feels good and officially COVID-19 free, but he admits he is still recovering.

"I walk my dog ​​every day and she and I go in breathing hard, and we don't walk as far as before," says the Rev. Pace, "we don't walk as fast and we don't walk." so hard and still affected. I don't have the virus; but my lungs are still affected. And my doctor tells me it's going to be a while, probably months before I see the end result of this. "

And yet, he's one of the lucky ones, and he knows it: telling Up News Info 11 News that he's had a lot of ‘oh! I beat this thing! "

"Every day! I am very grateful, I know how close I was."

Reverend Pace likely contracted the virus while traveling to a church conference in February. His wife, Rev. Dr. Jill Walters, tested negative for the virus but was quarantined as a precaution. Reverend Pace says he came back from the trip thinking he might have gotten the seasonal flu, but soon learned that there is no comparison.

"When people try to say 'this is like the flu, but a little worse' … this is like the flu and then you think you're going to die, because I really thought I was close to dying."

Her faith remains strong, especially now.

“When people suffer, when people are sad even in the midst of this, nothing will separate us from the love of God. And we are seeing that, ”says Rev. Pace. "We are seeing that in all the people who are doing things to help each other in the midst of this crisis."

He admits he is "in mourning,quot; over the loss of church fellowship as he prepares to deliver a video Easter message this weekend. And yet you know that your journey will undoubtedly influence your message. He has these words for the community now: go ahead.

"We need to be encouraged … we need to have hope," says Rev. Pace. "We need to inspire and give that hope to everyone, because this plague, this virus, does not have the last word: the last word is from God … that word is love. "

