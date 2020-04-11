A Nashoba Valley Life Care Center nurse died of COVID-19

A nurse at the Nashoba Valley Life Care Center has died, the Littleton-based center announced in a statement Saturday.

"We are deeply saddened by the death of one of our associates during these difficult times the country is experiencing," said Life Care Centers of America Regional Vice President Kate O & # 39; Connor. "Our deepest condolences to his family and friends."

The nurse became ill two weeks ago and tested positive for COVID-19, according to the statement. WCVB-TV reported that the nurse is Maria Krier, noting that she had told the station her concerns about the facility's handling of the virus days before she died on Friday.

"We are still waiting for the ball to drop," Krier told WCVB-TV. "Like, when are you going to tell us that we're exposed to that?"

The statement says Life Care Centers of America is now asking that all staff members be tested for the virus.

To date, testing has been limited to prioritize Massachusetts' most vulnerable residents, according to the LCCA. Last week, in collaboration with the Massachusetts National Guard, the Nashoba Valley Life Care Center completed comprehensive testing of all residents within the facility, according to the statement.

The center noted that there are currently 75 employees who are out of work, 14 of whom have tested positive and 17 of whom have left with medical orders.

In related news, The Boston Globe noted that at least 35 deaths have been linked to the LCCA nursing home in Kirkland, Washington.