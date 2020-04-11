A coronavirus vaccine could be ready this fall, according to British scientists – BGR

A team of British scientists believes they may have a COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine ready for this fall as early as September, according to the team's principal investigator.

This news comes as the global death toll from the coronavirus has exceeded 100,000, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who tested positive for the coronavirus, was recently transferred to intensive care.

The global cost of the COVID-19 coronavirus has reached another grim milestone, exceeding 100,000 deaths from the virus, as the world waits to see the first tangible results from teams spanning multiple countries competing to prepare a vaccine.

To that end, scientists in Britain provided new hope over the weekend that a finished product will arrive soon, and perhaps much sooner than even the most optimistic experts predicted. Sarah Gilbert, professor of vaccinology at the University of Oxford, said The times from London that the team of scientists he leads, one of dozens worldwide trying to develop a vaccine, could have a list as early as September. And that, at least at this point, she is "80% sure,quot; that it will be a successful vaccine.

The British government, for its part, is watching this closely and has already made it clear that it will provide upfront funding for millions of doses if this treatment appears to work. That way, the vaccine would be available to millions of people immediately once it's ready. And that's important, too, because manufacturing the vaccine doses on a scale could take months, so significant work is required in advance.

"That is almost possible if everything goes perfectly," Gilbert told the newspaper, adding that human trials begin in two weeks. "We have to go for it. No one can give any guarantees, no one can promise that it will work and no one can give it a definitive date, but we have to do everything we can as fast as we can. "

Having a vaccine that fast would be good news, especially in Britain, which is about to start its fourth week under lockdown. Almost 10,000 people have died in the UK to date from the coronavirus, and the country's top scientific adviser. Patrick Vallance warned that the number of deaths will continue to rise for at least a few more weeks.

"We are going to need to do studies in different countries because the amount of virus transmission is affected by the blocks," Gilbert said. "Total blocks make it more difficult. But we also don't want the herd's immunity. We want them to be susceptible and exposed to trials simply to test efficacy. It is a matter of time, it is not easy to predict which continents or countries will be the best places to test. "

Image Source: Jonathan Hordle / Shutterstock